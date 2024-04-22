QuestMystery.com Seeks the Best in Treasure Hunt Games, $1,000 to Million Dollar Prizes

Cash prizes awarded to discover the ‘lost works’ of Author S.P. Grogan featured at QuestMystery.com Available at Quest Mystery Store, The Invitation features a hidden code to a Vegas treasure including rare Forrest Fenn coin Newly released Crimson Scimitar terrorist thriller warns of attack on America, a very real threat in today’s climate

Exciting news and information resource for treasure hunters, gamesters, and creative innovators with focused emphasis on the literary works of S.P. Grogan

Quest Mystery seeks to be a consolidator of all things ‘treasure’ oriented” — S.P. Grogan

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QuestMystery.com has launched as a news and information resource for the world of treasure hunters, gamesters, and creative innovators with focused emphasis on the literary works of S.P. Grogan, author of the treasure hunt, ‘Vegas Die’ and the international thriller, ‘Crimson Scimitar’.

Current active treasure hunts from $1,000 to $50,000 to $1 million include Grand Adventure’s “The Invitation”, “The Hope Chest”, “The Beacon Star”, and October release, “There’s Treasure Inside”. The recently discovered Forrest Fenn treasure has sparked renewed interest in various forms of treasure hunts from GPS searches to code-breaking and locked room mysteries. Quest Mystery seeks to be a consolidator of all things ‘treasure’ oriented.

QuestMystery.com shall review treasure hunt books as well as new and past mystery and suspense novels. The QM Store features for sale specially curated signed first editions of several of top mystery-detective writers including Elmore Leonard, Tony Hillerman, Sue Grafton, among others.

The website will also showcase talented artists who have integrated their art into various mediums including literary publications with hidden treasure themes. S.P. Grogan served eight years on the Las Vegas Arts Commission and employed artist illustrations in several of his published novels. Such artists featured include Brad ‘Tiki Shark’ Parker, Jerry Blank, Yuri Kuznetsov among others.

S. P. Grogan has written five historical novels, two of which have a ‘Quest Mystery’ treasure hunt element. His culinary mystery ‘Captain Cooked’ won two awards including ‘Best Food Novel’ from Gourmand International. Crimson Scimitar: Attack on America, his latest, billed as ‘Awakening Epic of our Times’, asks the ‘What if’ question: “What if Osama bin Laden was captured instead of killed, what would his trial on U.S. soil look like?” Crimson Scimitar is a multi-layered terrorist thriller, legal drama, with comment about today’s American television culture. All of author Grogan’s books are available at QuestMystery.com, publisher HistriaBooks.com, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and through all independent bookstores.

“QuestMystery.com,” explained Grogan, “seeks to be an influencer for those creative treasure hunt and gamester enthusiasts who want a self-satisfying ultimate challenge with a reasonable chance to gain the prize at the end. The world needs more social activities that are positive with optimistic outcomes.”

Author Interviews: Grogan.SP@gmail.com