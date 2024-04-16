Read more about Governor Landry, Secretary Meginley recognize military children during Month of the Military Child

POSTED ON April 16, 2024

April 16, 2024

GOVERNOR LANDRY, SECRETARY MEGINLEY RECOGNIZE MILITARY CHILDREN DURING MONTH OF THE MILITARY CHILD

BATON ROUGE, La.—Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Charlton Meginley, COL (USAF Retired) joins Gov. Jeff Landry in recognizing all military children in honor of the Month of the Military Child. According to the U.S. Department of Defense, there are more than 1.6 million military children who deserve recognition for their sacrifice as a result of the service of their parents.

“As a father of four daughters, I know firsthand the struggles military children face, specifically having to change schools every two to three years,” said Col. Meginley. “During my 20 years in the Air Force, my oldest daughter attended eight schools before college, which is a burden military children face. In light of this issue, last month, I asked leadership at all Louisiana schools to consider implementing the Purple Star School Program to support the children of service members.”

The Purple Star School Program helps military children adjust to new environments and keeps them on track to be college, workforce and life-ready. Participating schools have a liaison specially trained to handle the unique challenges experienced by military families during their transition to a new school. The liaison also helps teachers better understand special considerations that students from military families may experience.

For more information about the Month of the Military Child

A proclamation issued by Gov. Jeff Landry recognizing military children and proclaiming April as the Month of the Military Child.