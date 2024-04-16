KDHE Announces Recipients of Waste Tire Product Grants

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) Bureau of Waste Management has announced the recipients of waste tire product grants. These annual waste tire grants are awarded to local municipalities and public and private schools K-12 across the state. The grants totaled $529,600.88 and were awarded to 51 organizations to fund projects that include the use of recycled tire products, including playground surfacing and picnic tables. The grants are funded by revenue collected through the tire excise tax, a $0.25/vehicle tire fee.

• City of Altamont, Labette County, Grant Amount $4,222.00

• City of Belleville, Republic County, Grant Amount $9,360.00

• City of Beloit Parks and Recreation, Mitchell County, Grant Amount $808.50

• City of Bentley, Sedgwick County, Grant Amount $4,294.50

• City of Caney, Montgomery County, Grant Amount $11,922.21

• City of Chetopa, Labette County, Grant Amount $7,842.00

• City of Dodge City Parks & Recreation, Ford County, Grant Amount $37,895.80

• City of Edgerton, Johnson County, Grant Amount $24,791.36

• City of Eudora, Douglas County, Grant Amount $875.00

• City of Fort Scott, Bourbon County, Grant Amount $15,600.00

• City of Garden Plain, Sedgwick County, Grant Amount $2,072.5

• City of Garnett, Anderson County, Grant Amount $12,675.00

• City of Greensburg, Kiowa County, Grant Amount $3,153.5

• City of Harveyville, Wabaunsee County, Grant Amount $1,677.00

• City of Havensville, Pottawatomie County, Grant Amount $2,747.00

• City of Hays Parks Department, Ellis County, Grant Amount $8,142.00

• City of Howard, Elk County, Grant Amount $11,949.45

• City of Jewell, Jewell County, Grant Amount $3,120.00

• City of Kingman, Kingman County, Grant Amount $7,343.12

• City of Lebo, Coffey County, Grant Amount $14,175.45

• City of Longton, Elk County, Grant Amount $567.00

• City of McCune, Crawford County, Grant Amount $1,428.00

• City of Melvern, Osage County, Grant Amount $7,505.66

• City of Montezuma, Gray County, Grant Amount $3,328.00

• City of Osage, Osage County, Grant Amount $4,416.00

• City of Ottawa, Franklin County, Grant Amount $32,938.90

• City of Overbrook, Osage County, Grant Amount $1,922.50

• City of Prairie Village, Johnson County, Grant Amount $20,715.21

• City of Randall, Jewell County, Grant Amount $880.00

• City of Salina, Saline County, Grant Amount $13,502.50

• City of Stockton, Rooks County, Grant Amount $34,951.00

• City of Valley Falls, Jefferson County, Grant Amount $8,226.00

• City of Washington, Washington County, Grant Amount $2,887.00

• City of Wellington, Sumner County, Grant Amount $19,354.54

• City of Whitting, Jackson County, Grant Amount $14,133.10

• City of Williamsburg, Franklin County, Grant Amount $1,681.00

• Gertrude Walker Elementary, Finney County, Grant Amount $2,188.00

• Lakemary Center, Johnson County, Grant Amount $40,155.00

• Most Pure Heart of Mary School, Shawnee County, Grant Amount $13,847.64

• Shawnee County Parks & Rec, Shawnee County, Grant Amount $12,431.59

• USD #216 Deerfield, Kearney County, Grant Amount $8,048.50

• USD #252, Southern Lyon County, Grant Amount $18,800.47

• USD #327 United School District, Ellsworth County, Grant Amount $20,568.50

• USD #330 Mission Valley School District, Wabaunsee County, Grant Amount $3,960.00

• USD #345 Seaman School District, Shawnee County, Grant Amount $2,735.00

• USD #385 Sunflower Elementary, Butler County, Grant Amount $994.00

• USD #408 Recreation, Marion County, Grant Amount $3,282.00

• USD #462 Central Elementary USD, Cowley County, Grant Amount $14,075.00

• USD #469 Inclusive Playground Committee, Leavenworth County, Grant Amount $32,188.88

• USD #479 Stephanie Edgerton, Anderson County, Grant Amount $766.50

• USD #509 South Haven School, Sumner County, Grant Amount $2,457.00

Please visit our website for information about their projects and dollar amounts awarded. https://www.kdhe.ks.gov/700/Waste-Reduction-Public-Education-Grants.

