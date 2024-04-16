Dogfish Head Expands Distribution of Spirits-Based RTD Cocktails to Western Canada

Drinkers in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan to see Dogfish Head’s Bar Cart Vodka Mix Pack hitting shelves this month

MILTON, Del., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dogfish Head’s award-winning, spirits-based, ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails are headed to western Canada. That’s right, folks! Drinkers in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan … be on the lookout! Expect to see Dogfish Head’s Bar Cart Vodka Mix Pack hitting shelves near you this month.

“We are super excited to be sharing our spirits-based RTD cocktails with drinkers in the beautiful provinces of western Canada, and we can’t wait to start building long-lasting relationships with the area’s cocktail lovers, retailers and distributors,” said Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer. “There’s really nothing better, especially as the weather warms, than one of our refreshing, easy-to-drink (and easy to make – no shaker required!) cocktails, and this summer, Dogfish fans in Canada will get to experience just that!”

Harnessing the brand’s 20+ years of distilling expertise, Dogfish Head’s RTD cocktails feature real spirits alongside thoughtfully crafted duos of real fruit juices for deliciously distinct flavor experiences. With options for every cocktail drinker to enjoy, Dogfish Head’s Bar Cart Vodka Mix Pack is an 8pk/12oz can variety pack featuring four different vodka-based recipes. The brand’s best-selling canned cocktail package, and the best-selling* 8pk in the US spirits-based canned cocktail segment, the Bar Cart Vodka Mix Pack contains two cans of each of the following cocktails.

Strawberry Honeyberry Vodka Lemonade (7.0% ABV) : Dogfish Head vodka mixed with juice from real lemons and strawberries, complemented by the subtly sweet and juicy notes of honeyberries for light, vibrant flavor.

: Dogfish Head vodka mixed with juice from real lemons and strawberries, complemented by the subtly sweet and juicy notes of honeyberries for light, vibrant flavor. Passion Fruit Citrus Vodka Mule (7.0% ABV) : Dogfish Head vodka combined with real fruit juice from passion fruit and limes, and classic ginger beer ingredients. The result? A zesty, fruit-forward concoction with a subtle ginger kick.

: Dogfish Head vodka combined with real fruit juice from passion fruit and limes, and classic ginger beer ingredients. The result? A zesty, fruit-forward concoction with a subtle ginger kick. Blood Orange Mango Vodka Crush (7.0% ABV) : Dogfish Head vodka mixed with real blood orange and mango juices for an easy-to-drink, citrus-forward libation.

: Dogfish Head vodka mixed with real blood orange and mango juices for an easy-to-drink, citrus-forward libation. Grapefruit Pomegranate Vodka Crush (7.0% ABV) : Dogfish Head vodka blended with real grapefruit juice and topped with real pomegranate juice for a refreshing, crush-able cocktail.

With quality, creativity and non-conformity at its core, Dogfish Head has been committed to brewing unique beers with high-caliber culinary ingredients since the day it opened nearly 30 years ago. In 2002, Dogfish Head entered the distilling space, applying the same creative philosophy and care to its full-proof spirits as it had to its beers. Since then, the brand has developed an award-winning portfolio of whiskeys, gins, vodkas, rums, cordials, brandies, and of course, RTD cocktails.

For more information about Dogfish Head and its products, please visit www.dogfish.com.

*Circana Total US MULO+C L52WE 02/04/2024

XXX

Digital Assets: Images of Bar Cart Vodka Mix Pack

Attachments

Megan Bayles Dogfish Head Craft Brewery 3024993149 megan.bayles@dogfish.com