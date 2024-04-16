FHFA to Host FHLBank and CDFI Symposium

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Washington, D.C. – The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) today announced that it will host a Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLBank) and Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) Symposium in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

“CDFIs have a relationship-focused approach that enables them to reach individuals who have limited housing options, in a safe and sound manner,” said FHFA Director Sandra L. Thompson. “The Symposium will provide a platform for the FHLBanks and CDFIs to share knowledge and strategies to address affordable housing and community development needs in rural and tribal areas, urban centers, and other underserved communities throughout the country.”

The Symposium follows a recommendation in FHFA’s ​​​FHLBank System at 100: Focusing on the Future report ​that calls for increased FHLBank engagement with mission-oriented members, and will feature representatives from both CDFIs and the FHLBanks discussing topics that include:

FHLBank membership and programs

Appropriately measuring risk in CDFI lending

Innovative FHLBank and CDFI products and partnerships

This in-person event will be hosted at FHFA Headquarters, located at 400 7th Street, S.W., Washington, D.C. An option to attend virtually will also be available.

To RSVP, visit: https://FHFA-FHLBank-CDFI-Symposium.eventbrite.com. Media interested in covering the event should email MediaInquiries@fhfa.gov.