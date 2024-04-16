Old National Releases 2023 ESG Report

Highlighting Strength and Stability, Commitment to Community

EVANSVILLE, Ind., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bancorp (“Old National” or the “Company”) has released its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, which focuses on a wide range of topics, including governance and ethics; client service; team member engagement; diversity, equity and inclusion; community engagement; and sustainability.



“Old National’s strength and stability was evident throughout 2023, as we continued to passionately serve our clients, invest in our communities and support the growth and development of our team members,” said Chairman & CEO Jim Ryan. “I’m proud to say that this report is filled with powerful illustrations of our commitment to exceeding the expectations of our clients, communities and team members in multiple ways.”

The ESG Report includes a detailed look at:



Old National’s commitment to clients, with a special emphasis on programs and products that address the needs of traditionally underserved individuals and communities.

How Old National strengthened and served its communities in 2023, which included $11.8 million in corporate giving to more than 2,000 organizations, and more than 57,000 hours of volunteer time donated by team members.

The robust learning and development resources Old National provides to team members.

The Company’s organizational commitment to championing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Old National’s Risk Management and Corporate Governance principles, and how they enable the Company to protect its clients’ assets.



Old National’s 2023 ESG Report can be found on its ESG webpage at oldnational.com/ESG. The document includes Old National’s 2023 SASB Index. SASB, or Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, provides industry-specific standards that assist companies in disclosing financially material sustainability information to investors.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp is the holding company of Old National Bank, which is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $52 billion of assets and $29 billion of assets under management (on a pro forma basis as of December 31, 2023, including CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.), Old National ranks among the top 30 banking companies headquartered in the U.S. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

Investor Relations:

Lynell Durchholz

(812) 464-1366

lynell.durchholz@oldnational.com

Media Relations:

Rick Vach

(904) 535-9489

rick.vach@oldnational.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/caa14ee9-9554-4f7b-878a-3f02bb378e70