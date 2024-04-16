Foreign leaders offer congratulations on Party General Secretary’s birthday

VIETNAM, April 16 - HÀ NỘI — On the occasion of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng's birthday on April 14, leaders of countries and political parties including those from Laos, China, Cuba, Russia, Belarus, and Dominica, have sent letters and messages of congratulations to the Vietnamese Party chief.

The leaders of countries and political parties congratulated Việt Nam on its outstanding achievements in national construction and development under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam led by Trọng. They affirmed that they will keep working with the Vietnamese Party leader to grow bilateral relations.

Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith emphasised that Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng pays great attention and actively contributes to cultivating the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and people of Laos and Việt Nam.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping affirmed that he "attaches great importance to China-Việt Nam relations and is ready to work with Trong to maintain strategic exchanges and the orientation to develop Việt Nam-China community with a shared future.

First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel stressed that "Nguyễn Phú Trọng's contributions are decisive in leading the Communist Party of Việt Nam on the path of building socialism in Việt Nam".

Russian President Vladimir Putin also appreciated the invaluable contributions of the Vietnamese Party General Secretary to the development of the Russia-Việt Nam comprehensive strategic partnership. Russian Prime Minister M. Mishustin and Chairman of the United Russia Party (URP) and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev emphasised Trọng's great contribution to consolidating the friendship, mutual understanding, and comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Chairman of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation G. Zyuganov affirmed that Trọng's life is associated with the growth and increasing prestige of the Communist Party of Việt Nam in the international arena. — VNS