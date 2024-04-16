Drug Trials Snapshots: VANFLYTA

What are the possible side effects (results of trials used to assess safety)?

Table 4 and Table 5 summarize adverse reactions and laboratory abnormalities in the clinical trial.

Table 4. Adverse Reactions (≥10%) in Patients With Newly Diagnosed FLT3-ITD Positive AML Who Received VANFLYTA (With a Difference Between Arms of ≥2% Compared to Placebo) in the Clinical Trial

Body System

Adverse Reaction VANFLYTA

N=265 Placebo

N=268 All Grades

% Grade 3 or 4

% All Grades

% Grade 3 or 4

% Blood and lymphatic system disorders Febrile neutropenia1 44 43 42 41 Neutropenia2 29 26 14 12 Thrombocytopenia2 18 13 13 12 Anemia2 11 6 7 5 Gastrointestinal disorders Diarrheaa 42 8 39 8 Mucositisb 38 5 33 4.1 Nausea 34 31 1.9 Abdominal pain2 30 2.3 22 1.1 Vomiting 25 0 20 1.5 Dyspepsia 11 0.4 9 0.7 Infections and infestations Sepsisc,1 30 19 26 20 Upper respiratory tract infection2 21 2.6 12 3 Fungal infectiond,1 16 6 10 3 Herpesvirus infectione 14 2.6 8 1.9 Nervous system disorders Headache2 28 0 0.7 Hepatobiliary disorders Hypertransaminasemiaf 19 7 14 6 Metabolism and nutrition disorders Decreased appetite 17 4.9 13 1.9 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders Epistaxis 15 1.1 11 0.4 Psychiatric disorders Insomnia 14 0 11 0 Investigations Electrocardiogram QT prolonged2 14 3 4.1 1.1 Eye disorders Eye irritationg 11 0 7 0

Source: VANFLYTA Prescribing Information

1 Including fatalities.

2 Includes other related terms.

a Diarrhea includes colitis, diarrhea, enteritis, enterocolitis, gastroenteritis, and neutropenic colitis.

b Mucositis includes anal inflammation, anal ulcer, anorectal discomfort, aphthous ulcer, laryngeal inflammation, laryngeal pain, mucosal inflammation, edema mucosal, esophageal pain, esophageal ulcer, esophagitis, oral blood blister, oral disorder, oral mucosa erosion, oral mucosal blistering, oral mucosal erythema, oral pain, oropharyngeal pain, pharyngeal inflammation, proctalgia, proctitis, stomatitis, tongue ulceration, and vaginal ulceration.

c Sepsis includes acinetobacter infection, bacteremia, bacterial sepsis, corynebacterium bacteremia, device related bacteremia, device related sepsis, enterobacter sepsis, enterococcal bacteremia, enterococcal sepsis, escherichia bacteremia, escherichia sepsis, klebsiella bacteremia, klebsiella sepsis, neutropenic sepsis, pseudomonal bacteremia, pulmonary sepsis, sepsis, septic shock, staphylococcal bacteremia, staphylococcal infection, staphylococcal sepsis, stenotrophomonas sepsis, streptococcal sepsis, and streptococcal bacteremia.

d Fungal infection includes aspergillosis oral, aspergillus infection, bronchopulmonary aspergillosis, candida infection, candida sepsis, fungal infection, fungal sepsis, fungal skin infection, fusarium infection, gastrointestinal candidiasis, hepatic infection fungal, hepatosplenic candidiasis, lower respiratory tract infection fungal, mucormycosis, oral candidiasis, oral fungal infection, oropharyngeal candidiasis, systemic candida, systemic mycosis, tinea cruris, and vulvovaginal candidiasis.

e Herpesvirus infection includes disseminated varicella zoster virus infection, genital herpes, herpes simplex, herpesvirus infection, herpes zoster, oral herpes, and varicella zoster virus infection.

f Hypertransaminasemia includes alanine aminotransferase increased, aspartate aminotransferase increased, transaminases increased, hepatic enzymes increased, and hypertransaminasemia.

g Eye irritation includes dry eye, eye inflammation, eye irritation, eye pain, eye pruritus, foreign body sensation in eyes, keratitis, and ulcerative keratitis.

Table 5. Select Laboratory Abnormalities (≥10%) That Worsened From Baseline in Patients With Newly Diagnosed FLT3-ITD Positive AML (With a Difference Between Arms of ≥2% Compared to Placebo) in the Clinical Trial

Laboratory Abnormality VANFLYTA1

N=265 Placebo1

N=268 All Grades

% Grade 3 or 4

% All Grades

% Grade 3 or 4

% Lymphocytes decreased 60 57 55 51 Potassium decreased 59 22 56 18 Albumin decreased 53 1.6 45 4.3 Phosphorus decreased 52 22 48 19 Alkaline phosphatase increased 51 1.6 47 1.9 Magnesium decreased 44 2 42 1.1 Calcium decreased 33 2.4 27 1.6 Creatine phosphokinase increased 26 2.5 7 0.5 Potassium increased 15 1.2 11 0.8 Magnesium increased 14 2.8 9 1.2 Sodium increased 13 0 10 0.4