HIP Video Promo Presents: We Feed Alone premieres epic new music video "What Burns Beneath" on Music-News.com

Rock band We Feed Alone drops energetic new single "What Burns Beneath"

HOMEWOOD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raised in a musical family environment with a father who owned a music store, Eric Straton was immersed in music at a young age. Initially drawn to guitar playing, then transitioned to drums at the age of 14 and found his true passion in drumming. Growing up in a household where music was a constant presence, with influences ranging from their father’s band to the vibrant local punk scene and industrial sounds of bands like Nine Inch Nails.

In 2005, Straton played with The Pop Culture Suicides, a band formed by guitarist Zim Zum from Marilyn Manson’s group. This fueled their interest in the industrial music field and greatly influenced Straton’s strict and orchestrated style in drumming. We Feed Alone was formed in 2010 with Doug Wagner where they began writing, recording, and releasing a self titled album.

After a hiatus due to personal challenges, the artist returned to music with renewed vigor, supported by their wife and family who witnessed the resurgence of passion in their eyes.

Recently collaborated with Rogelio Lois and a group in Spain on a song they had been working on independently for a long time. The addition of vocals and lyrics breathed new life into the track. Through connections, they engaged with a music production firm led by David Vazquez, leading to collaboration with Roger on the vocal and additional portion. The final result was a fusion of creative energies that combined seamlessly.

The music video accompanying their latest release is a visual journey that mirrors the dreamy and surreal feel of the song. Drawing inspiration from a drumming dare over a Kanye West song and combining it with a favored guitar piece. The song was introduced to Wagner where he added additional instrumentation and Lyrics. Lyrically, this song tells a story of fated love. Two souls eternally bound, to find one another both in the living world, and the afterlife. Inspiration was personal, and later developed through historical study of the ancient Aztec legend of Popocatépetl and Iztaccíhuatl. The video takes viewers through states of consciousness, transitioning from darker to brighter atmospheres. Shot during recording sessions, the video captures the essence of the song’s creation, focusing more on the music’s vibe rather than the lyrical content. The drum beat serves as the backbone, layered with droning elements that pulsate with energy, contributing to the song’s unique ambiance.

