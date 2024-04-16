COMPASS SELF STORAGE OPENS STATE-OF-THE-ART WINE STORAGE IN JUPITER, FLORIDA

Grand Opening Event on April 18 at 11 am

Cleveland, Ohio, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Self Storage, a member of the Amsdell family of companies, proudly announces the opening of their brand new, state-of-the-art wine storage cellar, now available at their location at 50 Fredrick Small Road. Compass is also partnering with the Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce to hold a “grand opening” ribbon cutting event on Thursday, April 18 at 11 am. All are welcome to visit and tour the beautifully constructed wine storage area and enjoy food and drink.

The high-end wine cellar was designed and built for wine enthusiasts and collectors, with specific humidity levels and a specialty room conditioning system that is supported by a back up generator. There are a variety of wine storage vault sizes, and all include free, electronic keyless entry access. The wine cellar has custom cabinets designed for maximum capacity, with separate and secure access for each customer. Compass also offers wine racks to help maximize the storage space.

This Compass Self Storage location in Jupiter, Florida has been the recipient of the prestigious Facility of the Year award, presented by the Mini Storage Messenger (now called Modern Storage Media) which honors the best-in-class storage centers in various categories each year. This location also offers drive up units, indoor climate controlled units, keyless entry smart locks and a variety of unit sizes.

“We are thrilled to expand our offering at our Jupiter storage center,” stated Todd Amsdell, President and CEO. “We believe offering this convenient, secure and climate controlled wine cellar storage option will fill a need for area residential and business customers,” he said.

Compass Self Storage offers a full line of moving and packing supplies, as well as moving service options. Compass Self Storage strives to make the storage experience streamlined and stress free by employing knowledgeable team members who help guide the customer through the entire process. Compass Self Storage has over 100 locations nationwide.

The above-mentioned development was completed by separate affiliates of Amsdell Group, LLC and Compass Self Storage, LLC. The Amsdell family of companies (Amsdell Companies) is headquartered in Cleveland, OH. Amsdell draws its roots from the family owned construction company founded in 1928 and has since been active in several billions of dollars’ worth of real estate ventures with a primary focus on self storage. As industry pioneers, Amsdell has owned and operated over 500 storage centers under various trade names in over 27 states. With over 85 years of doing business, the Amsdell team has extensive experience in property acquisition, construction and property management. Please visit www.amsdellcompanies.com and www.compassselfstorage.com for more information.

###

Attachments

Katie Fete Compass Self Storage 216-469-9747 kfete@amsdellcompanies.com