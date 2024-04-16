The Battalion conducts operational tasks on a daily basis, which include the provision of security, vehicle and foot patrols, checkpoints, establishing and occupying temporary observation posts and liaison/engagement with local leaders. In addition, joint operations are conducted with units of the Lebanese Armed Forces deployed in the UNIFIL area of operations.
You just read:
Govt approves the Defence Forces’ continued participation in UNIFIL, with an additional platoon of 33 personnel
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.