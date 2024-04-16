Minister appoints new Chairman of the OPW

John is joining the OPW at a time when sustainability, biodiversity, and protecting our island nation from the increased risk of flooding due to climate change are at the forefront of all our decisions. He recognises the strategic importance of supporting the delivery of the Programme for Government. His role will include managing the State’s significant heritage estate and the properties that provide office accommodation for the Civil Service. It will also include a commitment to provide a customer service that is designed to enhance the visitor experience at our sites, and to maintain the OPW’s good working relationships with important client departments and agencies.