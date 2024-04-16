Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,872 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,404 in the last 365 days.

Minister appoints new Chairman of the OPW

John is joining the OPW at a time when sustainability, biodiversity, and protecting our island nation from the increased risk of flooding due to climate change are at the forefront of all our decisions. He recognises the strategic importance of supporting the delivery of the Programme for Government. His role will include managing the State’s significant heritage estate and the properties that provide office accommodation for the Civil Service. It will also include a commitment to provide a customer service that is designed to enhance the visitor experience at our sites, and to maintain the OPW’s good working relationships with important client departments and agencies.

You just read:

Minister appoints new Chairman of the OPW

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more