Maybacks Global Entertainment To Fire Up 24 New Stations in Louisiana

SOMERVILLE, N.J., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Maybacks Global Entertainment, a subsidiary of Authentic Holdings Inc., ( OTC PINK: AHRO ) and its iDreamCTV network will bring its broadcasting to 24 new markets in Louisiana by leasing two towers in the cities of Alexandria and Monroe.



The State of Louisiana is comprised of a handful of small cities and many small towns. Cities like New Orleans and Baton Rouge have populations that are well under 400,000. The towns in between the major cities make up the vast majority of the state's 4.5 MM population.

This is a very important footprint in as much as the population that lies between these two cites relies very heavily on "public television" since there is very little cable or satellite coverage offered in these small towns and more rural areas.

The geography which will be our marketplace has a population that approaches almost 750,000 people. This is a very significant footprint for us in which we will be the first to provide a one-of-a-kind service to an audience that will be very welcoming of our broadcasting.

The populations of these towns will find out about the 56 channels available to them through an aggressive radio-driven advertising campaign we will launch very soon. This campaign will be run will be at zero cost to Maybacks. This will be accomplished as a result of a rev share partnership we have with our station agreement partner, who also owns a very popular FM station in Shreveport, LA., and will be consistently airing a commercial about iDreamCTV is now available in your neighborhood!

Maybacks will establish a strong foothold in these markets by delivering all of its channels like Comfy TV, Movie Giant, and iHolyfield to a very captive audience that will make it tailor made for many types of advertisers.

iDreamCTV will also offer the audience a subscription discount at .99 cents per month for 90 days for our iDreamCTV APP. The iDreamCTV App will give them access to all of our channels, our electronic program guide, our Video on Demand of 30,000 movies and television shows, and a smart phone APP that allows the subscriber to use it their smart phone as a remote control.

Maybacks will become the major player in this valuable market saturating it with family programming and functionalities at a very affordable price.

We are very excited about this opportunity in Louisiana and look forward to keeping you apprised of our progress going forward.

About Authentic Holdings: Authentic Holdings combines entertainment, technology, and textiles to create a diverse portfolio of offerings. Their subsidiary Maybacks Global's collaboration with WiseDV underscores their commitment to innovation in the streaming industry. For more information, chrisg@ecotek360.com

About Maybacks Entertainment: With a database of over 30,000 titles, Maybacks Entertainment is at the forefront of content creation and distribution. Its expansion into OTA broadcasting, with partnerships spanning 50 OTA stations and strategic alliances with 10 new OTA stations, solidifies its position as a leader in the entertainment industry. With WiseDV's award-winning WisePlay – Playout technology, Maybacks streams 27 live TV networks, bringing diverse content to viewers worldwide. https://www.idreamctv.com . Email: pr@maybackstv.com

Contact: chrisg@authenticholdings.com

