Verity One Ltd. TRUTH MATTERS™ V Token Listed on Coin Market Cap

Dubai, UAE, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verity One Ltd., a pioneer in certification and verification services since 2001, is proud to announce its listing on Coin Market Cap. With a steadfast commitment to truth and integrity, Verity One Ltd. introduces its V token to the global cryptocurrency community.

The V token, symbolized by the "V," operates on the Polygon MATIC, Hedera HBAR, and Binance BSC blockchain networks. This innovative token represents Verity One Ltd.'s core values and provides users with access to secure and transparent verification processes.

Adam Reiser, CTO and Founder of Verity One Ltd., expressed enthusiasm about the company's listing on Coin Market Cap, stating, "We are excited to expand our reach and provide users with access to our groundbreaking verification solutions. At Verity One Ltd., we believe that truth matters and our listing on Coin Market Cap marks a significant milestone in our journey."

For more information about Verity One Ltd. and the V token, please visit https://verity.one.

Verity One Ltd. 256 Street Dubai Investments Park Dubai UAE 18383 62829

The Verity One V token addresses for different blockchain networks are as follows:

Binance BSC: 0x2aC01a46665107eD92C81f877fBE6Fb23eB434c8

https://bscscan.com/address/0x2ac01a46665107ed92c81f877fbe6fb23eb434c8



Hedera HBAR: 0xe77D0ce6de1E54F3bDc8BB5A44A43C719b523c24

https://hashscan.io/mainnet/contract/0.0.5029265



Polygon MATIC: 0x691E1395E97c013f0AaF4993b206a6Bce8A2DC96

https://polygonscan.com/address/0x691e1395e97c013f0aaf4993b206a6bce8a2dc96

Adam Reiser CEO / Founder Verity One Ltd. 011-561-789-1139 press(at)verity.one