Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,850 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,421 in the last 365 days.

“Hartman Cain & Associates” is Fraudulently Misrepresenting a Legal Settlement Involving the “California Department of Business Oversight”

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has received information that an entity calling itself “Hartman Cain & Associates,” which represents itself as a law firm based in California, and operates the website https://www.hartmancainlaw.com/, is reaching out to investors about a class action “settlement” involving the California Department of Business Oversight, and claiming that investors can receive settlement money – if they pay fees first.

The DFPI, which was formerly known as the Department of Business Oversight, reports that there is no licensed law firm in California called “Hartman Cain & Associates,” nor is the DFPI involved in a settlement with any entity using that name.

The DFPI urges consumers to exercise extreme caution before responding to any solicitation offering investment or financial services, especially if they ask you to pay fees upfront before delivering a product or service. To check whether an investment or financial service provider is licensed in California, or to submit a complaint, consumers should go to the DFPI website at https://dfpi.ca.gov/consumers/  or call 1-866-275-2677.

You just read:

“Hartman Cain & Associates” is Fraudulently Misrepresenting a Legal Settlement Involving the “California Department of Business Oversight”

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more