“Hartman Cain & Associates” is Fraudulently Misrepresenting a Legal Settlement Involving the “California Department of Business Oversight”

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has received information that an entity calling itself “Hartman Cain & Associates,” which represents itself as a law firm based in California, and operates the website https://www.hartmancainlaw.com/, is reaching out to investors about a class action “settlement” involving the California Department of Business Oversight, and claiming that investors can receive settlement money – if they pay fees first.

The DFPI, which was formerly known as the Department of Business Oversight, reports that there is no licensed law firm in California called “Hartman Cain & Associates,” nor is the DFPI involved in a settlement with any entity using that name.

The DFPI urges consumers to exercise extreme caution before responding to any solicitation offering investment or financial services, especially if they ask you to pay fees upfront before delivering a product or service. To check whether an investment or financial service provider is licensed in California, or to submit a complaint, consumers should go to the DFPI website at https://dfpi.ca.gov/consumers/ or call 1-866-275-2677.