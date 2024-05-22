Taskrabbit Offers Checklist for Effortless Summer Gatherings
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the days grow longer and the temperatures rise, the summer months beckons for outdoor gatherings filled with laughter and joy. From spirited cornhole tournaments to relaxed barbecues, the key to a successful and stress-free event lies in the preparation of one’s home. Director of Brand and Communications at Taskrabbit, Ariel Rothbard, shares a checklist designed to ensure both indoor and outdoor spaces are primed for entertaining.
Rothbard’s checklist offers invaluable tips for homeowners looking to create the perfect setting for sunny soirees. Her advice ranges from sprucing up living areas to transforming backyards into welcoming havens for friends and family to reconnect.
Understanding that the devil is in the details, Taskrabbit steps in to assist with the essential yet often overlooked tasks that make all the difference. Whether it’s assembling new patio furniture, mounting speakers for the perfect playlist, or tackling the “behind the scenes” work like garage organization and plumbing fixes, Taskrabbit’s network of skilled taskers is ready to lend a hand.
Taskrabbit celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit, empowering its taskers to choose projects that align with their skills, set their own rates, and manage their schedules. This flexibility ensures that each task is handled with personal care and expertise.
For those eager to host memorable summer events without the hassle, visit taskrabbit.com to learn how Taskrabbit can elevate your entertaining game.
About Taskrabbit:
Taskrabbit is a global digital platform that connects people seeking help with household tasks, such as furniture assembly, TV mounting, moving, and home improvements, to skilled, reliable Taskers in their communities. Acquired by the Ingka Group (IKEA) in 2017, Taskrabbit operates in thousands of cities across eight countries: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, United Kingdom, and United States, and is available in 200+ IKEA stores worldwide.
Sydney Santos
Rothbard’s checklist offers invaluable tips for homeowners looking to create the perfect setting for sunny soirees. Her advice ranges from sprucing up living areas to transforming backyards into welcoming havens for friends and family to reconnect.
Understanding that the devil is in the details, Taskrabbit steps in to assist with the essential yet often overlooked tasks that make all the difference. Whether it’s assembling new patio furniture, mounting speakers for the perfect playlist, or tackling the “behind the scenes” work like garage organization and plumbing fixes, Taskrabbit’s network of skilled taskers is ready to lend a hand.
Taskrabbit celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit, empowering its taskers to choose projects that align with their skills, set their own rates, and manage their schedules. This flexibility ensures that each task is handled with personal care and expertise.
For those eager to host memorable summer events without the hassle, visit taskrabbit.com to learn how Taskrabbit can elevate your entertaining game.
About Taskrabbit:
Taskrabbit is a global digital platform that connects people seeking help with household tasks, such as furniture assembly, TV mounting, moving, and home improvements, to skilled, reliable Taskers in their communities. Acquired by the Ingka Group (IKEA) in 2017, Taskrabbit operates in thousands of cities across eight countries: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, United Kingdom, and United States, and is available in 200+ IKEA stores worldwide.
Sydney Santos
Taskrabbit
email us here
Visit us on social media:
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter