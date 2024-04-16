MEC Anroux Marais mourns the death of top chef and author Peter Veldsman

Western Cape Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anroux Marais, mourns the death of top chef and author Peter Veldsman, who has passed away at the age of 82 years.

Minister Marais said, “Peter Veldsman was a son of Ladismith and Kannaland who studied and travelled widely but never forgot his roots. He combined his knowledge of tradition, engenderd by his grandmother, mother and aunts, with the best and latest the culinary world had to offer. He was at the nexus where food, culture and language met. From 1975, his contributions to Afrikaans cooking terms as magazine food editor and radio presenter left an indelible impression on generations of readers and listeners.”

“I am deeply saddened by his passing and send my sincere condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” concluded Minister Marais.

