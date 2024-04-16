Viperatech Sets New Standards in Crypto Mining with Pre-Orders for the Bitmain Antminer L9 17.6G
Viperatech launches pre-orders for the Bitmain Antminer L9 17.6G, with advanced features and robust support.UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --
In a significant stride towards reshaping the landscape of cryptocurrency mining, Viperatech has announced the availability of pre-orders for the much-anticipated Bitmain Antminer L9 17.6G, starting today. The latest addition to their robust lineup of mining hardware, the Antminer L9 17.6G, promises to enhance mining efficiency and profitability for mining enthusiasts worldwide.
With the secure May batch now open for pre-orders, Viperatech is at the forefront of offering advanced technological solutions to the mining community. This new model is equipped with advance features designed to optimize energy consumption and maximize hashrate, setting a new benchmark in the industry.
"The introduction of the Bitmain Antminer L9 17.6G represents a pivotal evolution in our mining technology," said James, CEO of Viperatech. "This miner is not just about increased efficiency and power; it's about providing our customers with the tools to be successful in an increasingly competitive market."
The Antminer L9 17.6G comes with the following features:
Hashrate of 17.6G/s and operates with a power efficiency of 0.21J/M, housed within dimensions of 370mm x 195.5mm x 290mm and weighing 13.5kg. It features a maximum noise level of 80db and requires a voltage input of 200240V. The device ensures connectivity through Ethernet and operates best between 040 ℃ temperatures. It is backed by a Vipera CycleSafe 2-year extended warranty, highlighting its robustness and reliability.
Viperatech is committed to empowering the cryptocurrency mining community by offering state-of-the-art equipment designed to enhance mining efficiency and productivity. Beyond just supplying hardware, Viperatech stands out for its comprehensive support ecosystem. The company provides exceptional customer service aimed at ensuring users can optimize their equipment use and troubleshoot issues swiftly. Moreover, Viperatech's technical support team is readily accessible, offering expert advice and assistance to help users navigate the complexities of crypto mining. This commitment to support and quality underlines Viperatech’s role as a dedicated partner in the growth and success of cryptocurrency enthusiasts worldwide.
