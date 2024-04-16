Global Surgical Suture Market Set to Reach US$ 7,170.1 Million by 2034, Fueled by Technological Advancements and Growing Preference for Sutures Over Alternatives | FMI

Global Surgical Sutures Market Forecast to 2034, with Substantial Growth in Asia and High Demand Across Cardiovascular Applications. This growth trajectory is underpinned by several key factors, including the increasing number of surgical procedures, ageing populations, and the rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries.

NEWARK, Del, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgical sutures have been around since ancient times and have played a crucial role in the healthcare industry. However, with advancements in medical technology, the global surgical sutures market has grown exponentially. Medical professionals are now using modern and sophisticated minimally invasive surgeries while ensuring that wound-healing outcomes are not compromised.



Unfortunately, unhealthy lifestyles, stress, and alcohol abuse have led to a rise in chronic and age-related diseases worldwide. As a result, the demand for surgical sutures in healthcare facilities such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and cardiovascular hospitals is expected to skyrocket. The market valuation is forecasted to reach a staggering US$ 4,751.7 million by 2024.

The introduction of robotic arms and barbed sutures has convinced more healthcare professionals to choose sutures over staples and tapes. The market, which is projected to grow at a modest CAGR of 4.20%, is expected to push the overall valuation to US$ 7,170.1 million by 2034. Governments' substantial investments in developing and underdeveloped parts of the world to medically include their populations are attracting a considerable number of people to the market.

“With the advent of new methodologies in the healthcare sector, it is very evident that the market for surgical sutures, too, will undergo tremendous change. This is why companies involved in the manufacturing of surgical sutures always have to be on their toes seeking novel innovations and best-in-class materials to provide effective as well as affordable sutures to the healthcare facilities”, opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The absorbable surgical sutures segment dominates the global market with a share of 61.70% in 2024.

Based on the raw materials, the synthetic segment leads the surgical sutures market with a share of 51.60% in 2024.

The surgical sutures market in the United Kingdom is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.70% through 2034.

The surgical sutures market in China is estimated to rise at a 6.90% CAGR through 2034.

The surgical sutures market in France has the potential to increase at 4.00% CAGR through 2034.

The Brazilian surgical sutures market is predicted to rise by 3.60% CAGR through 2034.

The surgical sutures market in India is very likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% through 2034.





Surgical Suture Market Poised for Bright Future Amidst Competitive Medical Device Landscape:

In the ever-evolving medical sector, advancements continue to foster the development of surgical procedures and equipment that not only enhance effectiveness but also emphasize affordability and environmental sustainability. The surgical suture market, a critical segment within this sphere, is demonstrating promising growth prospects in comparison to its competitive counterparts, namely the surgical stapling device market and the suture anchor device market.

Recent analytics reveal varying growth rates within these sectors, each presenting unique challenges and trends. However, the surgical suture market is distinguished by its robust trajectory, likely outpacing its competitors in the near future. This optimism is based on comprehensive market analysis and emerging trends favoring the versatile applications of surgical sutures.

The surgical stapling device market, while innovative, faces challenges related to cost and complexity of operations. On the other hand, the suture anchor device market, though growing, confronts hurdles in widespread clinical acceptance and material compatibility. In contrast, the surgical suture market benefits from broad-based acceptance across a variety of surgical disciplines, underpinned by ongoing improvements in material technology and surgical techniques.

Competitive Landscape:

The surgical sutures market is highly established with numerous players and healthcare facilities having a strong foothold in the market.

In recent years, the prominence of these companies has considerably increased as healthcare facilities rely heavily on their offerings.

To cater to the demands of eco-conscious consumers and businesses, several companies have begun investing heavily in the development of bio-degradable and natural surgical sutures.

Some of the most prominent companies in the market include Amgen Inc., Antares Pharma Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Consort Medical Plc (Bespak), Crossjet, and Medtronic plc.

Recent Developments:

Mankind Pharma and ChrysCapital bid for Healthium Medtech, a surgical supplies company owned by Apax Partners, amidst tough competition in March 2024.

Jesse Nawrocki's STRATAFIX™ sutures, introduced in May 2023, revolutionized surgical procedures, making them safer and more efficient.

MIT engineers introduced smart sutures in May 2023, which could detect inflammation and deliver drugs, marking a significant advancement in medical technology.

Genesis MedTech gained NMPA approval in China for its antibacterial sutures in September 2023, reducing surgical site infection risk.

In April 2024, Samyang Holdings Corp. inaugurated a $22 million surgical suture plant in Hungary, enhancing its presence in Europe.

Healthium Medtech's TRUMAS, India's first exclusive range of sutures for minimal access surgery, launched in August 2023, promising to revolutionize suturing during minimal access procedures.

Key Companies:

B.Braun Melsungen AG

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon)

CP Medical

Atramat

Medtronic (Covidien)

DemeTECH Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated (Teleflex Medical OEM)

Sutumed

Kono Seisakusho Co.,Ltd

Mani Inc.

Olimp- Surgical Sutures

Lotus Surgicals

Unisur Lifecare Pvt Ltd. (Universal Sutures)

GMD Group

Dynek Pvt Ltd

Unilene Advanced MedTech Solutions Pvt. Ltd

Corza Medical

Dolphin Sutures

Key Segments of the Surgical Sutures Industry:

By Product:

Surgical Sutures

Mechanical Sutures

By Suture Material:

Absorbable Sutures

NonAbsorbable Sutures

By Filament:

Monofilament/Barb Sutures

Multifilament/Braided Sutures

By Raw Material:

Natural Sutures Silk Sutures Catgut Sutures

Synthetic Sutures Polyglactin 910 Sutures Polyglecaprone 25 Sutures Polydioxanone Sutures Polyglycolic Acid Sutures Nylon Sutures Prolene Sutures Stainless Steel Sutures

Others

By Coating:

Coated Sutures

NonCoated Sutures

By Application:

General Surgery

Gynecology Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Ophthalmic Surgery

Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery

Cardiac Surgery

Others Applications



By End User:

Hospitals

Specialized Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)





Authored By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

