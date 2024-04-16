DIAGNOS to expedite application for Medical Device License to Health Canada and US FDA related to its 4 new analysis modules, and is planning ISO 27001 certification

BROSSARD, Quebec, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or “the Company”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF), a provider of healthcare services in early detection of certain critical health issues, announces today that it is working on getting new Health Canada and FDA approval on 4 additional AI analysis modules for commercialisation during Q3 2024.



These additions to DIAGNOS’ service will provide our customers with a flexible AI-assisted image processing and analysis solution for the detection of a wide range of retinopathies in a general population. Specifically, the new modules aim to assist health care professionals in identifying generally abnormal Optical Coherence Tomography retinal images, and in the grading of Fundus images as it relates to signs of AMD (Age-Related Macular Degeneration), DR (Diabetic Retinopathy), or HR (Hypertensive retinopathy).

“These soon to be licensed AI-empowered analytic modules have been developed in a manner that meet the current and upcoming guidelines related to AI-powered medical-devices from regulators and legislators around the world. Artificial intelligence has already made its way into our lives and is poised to take a privileged role in patient care, patient management, and in the clinical workflows of multiple medical specialties. There is no limit in application of Artificial Intelligence in medicine, it has immense potential to help and support healthcare professionals in improving clinical outcomes and the overall quality of life of their patients,” said André Larente, President of DIAGNOS.

These new AI analytic modules will provide DIAGNOS with the opportunity to grow its revenue faster. The modernisation of our Health Canada license was required by both current clients, the Quebec government as well as being a pre-requisite by Essilor Luxottica in order to distribute our services in Canada, as well as for a future US market. DIAGNOS is also working towards its ISO 27001 Cyber Security application, a certification that is requested from our customers and prospects.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based on its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA’s image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients.

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedar.com

