Australia Period Care Market is Forecasted to Attain US$ 1.0287 Billion by 2030, At a Booming 5.3% Growth Rate

Australia Period Care Market

The period underwear segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

The pure play online segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report, According to a new report, Australia Period Care Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. The Australia period care market was valued at $630.0 million in 2020, and is projected reach $1,028.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in focus on product innovations and surge in emphasis on tampons made of organic and biodegradable materials are the factors expected to fuel the growth of the period care market in Australia. The reusable period care products have gained traction in the past few years. There are many people who cannot afford the costs of buying menstruation care products regularly.

The period care market in Australia has experienced notable growth in recent years, driven by increasing awareness of feminine hygiene and greater availability of sanitary pads. Despite lingering social taboos surrounding menstrual hygiene in certain regions, government-led initiatives promoting personal hygiene have spurred demand for period care products nationwide. This heightened interest among women has also extended to alternative products such as panty liners and period underwear, reflecting a growing preference for innovative, reusable, and environmentally friendly options.

Concerns regarding the health and environmental impacts of traditional menstrual products have prompted a shift towards eco-friendly and biodegradable alternatives. Menstrual cups, reusable pads, and sanitary underwear have emerged as popular choices among women seeking sustainable and safe options. Furthermore, market growth is fueled by ongoing product innovation efforts by manufacturers, who continually strive to meet the evolving needs and preferences of consumers.

The adoption of reusable menstruation care products is on an increase owing to the rise in emphasis on the sustainable products. Most of the disposable period care products are made using plastic, which is non-biodegradable and they harm the environment. Disposable sanitary pads are one of the highest waste generators in Australia.

The Australia period care market is segmented on the basis of product type and distribution channel. By product type, the market is categorized into sanitary pads, tampons, panty liners & shields, period underwear, and menstrual cups. Sanitary pads are the most commonly used feminine hygiene products and are expected to grow at significant rate owing to increase in demand, rise in awareness, and increased government initiatives regarding menstruation care. By distribution channel, the market is divided into discount department store, department store, grocery store, pure play online, dollar stores, specialty/independent store, retail pharmacy, brick mortar online, and convenience store.

Sanitary pads, tampons, panty liners, menstrual cups, and period underwear are considered as the menstrual care or period care products. These products help absorb the menstrual fluid. Sanitary pads are the most commonly used menstrual care products among all types of period care products due to its higher penetration in Australia. Moreover, increase in number of working women in Australia has fuelled the growth of the market. Increased government initiatives to spread awareness regarding period care boosts the growth of the Australia period care market. The Sustainable Period Project is an initiative in Australia that helps in educating the Australian women regarding the reusable and sustainable period care options.

The key market players profiled in this report include Unicharm Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Procter & Gamble Co., Edgewell Personal Care Company, Knicked, Wunderthings, Modibodi, Love Luna, Juju, and Bonds. The industry is robust in nature with the presence of several large players.

𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚:

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐲: The period care market in Australia has seen a surge in innovative products beyond traditional disposable pads and tampons. Menstrual cups, reusable cloth pads, period underwear, and organic disposable products have gained popularity, offering consumers a wider range of options to choose from based on their preferences and needs.

𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲: There's a growing emphasis on sustainability within the period care industry, with more consumers opting for eco-friendly and reusable alternatives to reduce environmental impact. This shift aligns with broader trends toward sustainability and conscious consumerism, driving demand for products that are not only effective but also environmentally responsible.

𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐜𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬: Organizations and activists in Australia have been working tirelessly to raise awareness about menstrual health and advocate for menstrual equity. Initiatives such as campaigns to end period poverty, promote menstrual education in schools, and advocate for access to affordable and safe period products have gained momentum, contributing to a more informed and supportive environment for menstruators.

𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬: There have been efforts to address period poverty and improve access to period products through policy changes at various levels of government. Some Australian states have implemented initiatives to provide free menstrual products in schools, workplaces, and public facilities, aiming to ensure that menstruators have equitable access to essential period care resources.

𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: The proliferation of digital platforms and social media has facilitated greater access to menstrual health information and resources. Online platforms, apps, and social media campaigns play a crucial role in destigmatizing menstruation, providing educational content, and fostering supportive communities where individuals can share experiences and seek advice related to period care.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:

○ The report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging trends and opportunities in the Australia period care market.

○ It provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of current trends and future estimations, which help understand the prevailing market opportunities.

○ A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the Australia period care market is highlighted in the study.

○ An extensive analysis of the Australia period care market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

