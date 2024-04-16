2024 DTA Summit Agenda is LIVE!!

We are thrilled to announce the agenda for the 2024 DTA Summit is now LIVE! The DTA Summit agenda brings together leading experts, industry visionaries, and innovative minds from across the globe. This year's agenda is carefully curated to offer a dynamic lineup of keynote speakers, panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities.

Arlington, VA, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Therapeutics Alliance is excited to announce the launch of the highly anticipated agenda for the upcoming 2024 DTA Summit. The DTA Summit aims to bring together industry leaders, visionaries, and practitioners to explore the latest advancements and strategies shaping the future of digital transformation.

As organizations worldwide navigate unprecedented challenges and opportunities in the digital health landscape, the DTA Summit serves as a crucial platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and inspiration. Featuring a dynamic lineup of keynote speakers, interactive panel discussions, and hands-on workshops, the agenda promises to deliver invaluable insights and actionable takeaways for attendees across industries.

New in 2024, the DTA Summit will host a live Start-Up Pitch Competition. Five finalists will pitch to a panel of judges and to Summit attendees. Awards will be presented to two companies, Judges’ Selection and People’s Choice.

As a prelude to the Summit, DTA engages in impactful advocacy efforts, notably meeting with congressional members and other influential parties to advocate for the Access to Prescription Digital Therapeutics Act (S. 723 and H.R. 1458).This bill seeks to create a new benefit category for digital therapeutics and ensure permanent coverage and reimbursement of DTx products by Medicare and Medicaid.

Important dates to keep in mind:

May 6th: Deadline to book room in DTA hotel block

May 15th: Deadline to purchase tickets before the price increase

June 5-7th: 2024 DTA Summit!

Featured Sessions:

U.S. Policy: Is the Tide Turning for Digital Therapeutics?

Dive into the latest updates and initiatives shaping the policy landscape for digital therapeutics. Join us for an exploration of the current focus areas including coding, coverage, and reimbursement, including discussions on the Physician Fee Schedule (PFS), the Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDT) Bill, Medicaid, CPT coding, supply codes, and their interplay. Gain valuable insights into how these factors are influencing the trajectory of digital therapeutics and what steps lie ahead.







Exploring Revenue Pathways for Digital Therapeutics

Despite the traditional healthcare reimbursement challenges, DTx companies are finding ways to earn revenue. This panel discusses the various revenue generating pathways, what is desirable, what needs to be modified, and any pathways we see that are promising in the future.

Featured Speakers:

Thank you to the DTA Summit Sponsors:

Curavit Clinical Research

Duplocloud

PatientPoint

Sanofi

Sidley



About DTA

The Digital Therapeutics Alliance (DTA) is a global non-profit trade association of industry leaders and stakeholders with the mission of broadening the understanding, adoption, and integration of digital therapeutics into healthcare. DTA works to enable expanded access to high quality, evidence-based digital therapeutics for patients, clinicians, and payors to improve clinical and health economic outcomes. To learn more, please visit: www.dtxalliance.org or follow us on LinkedIn







