Commission seeks views on how to pool the demand for strategic raw materials

The Commission has launched a survey addressed to companies and other relevant parties interested in pooling demand and connecting supply and demand for strategic raw materials.

The replies to the survey will contribute to the set-up of the future demand aggregation and matchmaking mechanism for strategic raw materials, as included in the Critical Raw Materials Act.

The EU needs access to a secure, diversified, affordable and sustainable supply of critical raw materials, which are vital for strategic sectors such as the net zero industry, the digital industry, aerospace, and defence. In order to strengthen the supply security of critical raw materials , President von der Leyen in the 2023 State of the Union speech announced the development of a demand aggregation and matchmaking mechanism for strategic raw materials. This follows the success of a similar mechanism for gas in the framework of the EU Energy Platform. This mechanism is part of the Critical Raw Materials Act, which will enter into force in the coming weeks. It will include different parts of the value chain of strategic raw materials, comprising extraction, processing and recycling of such materials.