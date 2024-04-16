Survive the Zombie Onslaught in VR: THE FLIP Launches on Meta Quest
Team Up, Gear Up, and Fight Back in THE FLIPGUILDFORD, UK, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Future Tech Games is excited to announce that its latest groundbreaking virtual reality (VR) game, THE FLIP, is coming to the Meta Quest platform on 18th April, 2024. Jump into the action with up to three friends as you try to save Flip City from the encroaching zombie hordes.
THE FLIP is a multiplayer action zombie shooter with immeasurable mayhem. Players will take to the streets of Flip City armed with only pistols. Work your way through the overwhelming hordes of undead and upgrade your arsenal. Shotguns, grenade launchers and more are waiting on the city streets. Plus everything can be dual-wielded! Mix and match weapon types to find the perfect combination for your playstyle. Employ varied tactics to take down all manner of fiends as you target nanobot infested nodes to disassemble the shambling waves of death.
You’ve never seen this many bodies with a taste for your blood. THE FLIP is an arcade-style cooperative shooter that’s all about applying the pressure. Using Future Tech Games’ proprietary Bodycount™ technology, the game pushes the Meta Quest headsets to their limits. Hundreds of zombies, animated in real-time, will be coming to take you out from inside the walls, the sewers, trucks and cargo holds. You never know where they’ll be coming from. You never know how many will be coming.
Identify weak spots and aim to take down the undead as quickly as possible - there’s always more where they came from! And don’t forget rule #2: always double tap.
KEY FEATURES
• Multiplayer Mayhem: Team up with up to three friends to take on the undead menace. Work together to coordinate your attacks as you try to survive against overwhelming enemy numbers.
• Quick to Learn: The chaos begins immediately in THE FLIP, so you need to be ready for it! There are no complicated mechanics. Zipline into the action, pick up your favourite guns and shoot!
• Face Constantly Changing Challenges: The game features numerous different gameplay modes, including daily and weekly events. Play in the fog, at night, ramp up the difficulty or solo it with only your favourite gun by your side. Future Tech Games will also add new gameplay modes based on fan feedback!
• Zombie Chaos has Never Looked Like This: Using Future Tech Games’ proprietary BodycountTM technology, we've cranked the dial up to 11 to generate more zombies than you've ever seen before! Using state-of-the-art motion capture technologies, zombies created by professional Parkour athletes will pour out of every opening.
• Unique 3D Social Shooter Lobby System: VR lobbies will never be the same! Meet with your friends, customise your avatar and join in the live DJ parties before heading to the chopper to take the fight to the streets!
Get your Heart Racing: THE FLIP features an original score provided by leading artists including BLOND:ISH, Morcheeba and The High.
THE FLIP is coming to Meta Quest headsets, including Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest Pro, on 18th April 2024, priced at $24.99. Preorders are available now for a discounted price of $19.99. Explore the press kit here.
ABOUT THE FLIP
“THE FLIP” comes from minds that worked on SSX3, NBA Street Vol 3, Burnout Paradise, Need For Speed: Most Wanted, Black, LittleBigPlanet, No Man’s Sky and Tearaway. With a penchant for chaos, a love for the undead, and a commitment to fun, “THE FLIP” team is ready to take the VR world by storm. And zombies. Lots of zombies.
Remember... “THE FLIP”: It’s not just a game; it’s a zombie massacre party. And you’re a VIP on the guest list.
ABOUT FUTURE TECH GAMES
Future Tech Games is an integral part of the Future Tech Group (FTG). FTG’s products focus on social interactions whether it's in apps, platforms or games. Future Tech Games’ sole remit is to ensure the highest quality games are delivered with that focus on social interactions running through their core.
Kevin Joyce
Tiny Brains
kjoyce@tinybrains.uk
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
TikTok
THE FLIP Launch Trailer