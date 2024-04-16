Green Check Partners with PAI, Powered by Brinks, Expanding Access to Reliable Integrated ATM Solutions for the Cannabis Industry

The partnership enables Cannabis Operators to protect their revenue potential, while providing Financial Institutions additional confidence in the compliant financial operations of the rapidly expanding legal cannabis industry

BONITA SPRINGS, FL, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Check (GC), the leading fintech provider of financial services solutions and industry insights in the emerging cannabis market, today announced its partnership with Payment Alliance International (PAI), Powered by Brinks , to deliver seamless ATM solutions to the cannabis industry. This new partnership empowers PAI to reach more operators via Green Check’s extensive network of cannabis-friendly financial institutions.

The partnership further evidences Green Check’s commitment to expanding access to financial and business services for the growing cannabis industry and the tens of thousands of legal, state-licensed operators looking for reliable providers and services.

“Within the more than 9,000 cannabis businesses currently on the Green Check Connect marketplace, our data shows more than 70% of the $7.8 billion processed over the last 12 months was cash-based,” said Kevin Hart, founder and CEO of Green Check. “With cash currency still holding the lion's share of transactions in the cannabis industry, it is imperative to have reliable, trusted integrated ATM cash management solutions that support cannabis operators’ growth and success. We’re excited to partner with PAI to do just that.”

Cannabis payments solutions have been in the news recently with increasing enforcement of several key restrictions regarding credit card usage, in particular.

“In an environment where operators are uncertain which digital payment solutions are going to be reliable or available, the one constant is cash, meaning a cannabis business cannot have cash disruptions and unreliable ATMs without directly and dramatically impacting their customers and their bottom lines,” said David Dove, CEO of PAI, Powered by Brinks. “PAI solutions enable consumers and businesses to have reliable access to cash, real-time visibility to transactions and revenue, as well as comprehensive reporting to meet compliance requirements. We want to create more transparency, normalize the industry, and assure anyone can access cash when needed.”

Both companies will be attending the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Hollywood, Florida on April 16-17, where they will share more details on the launch of the partnership.

About PAI

Payment Alliance International (PAI), Powered by Brinks, is one of the largest providers of ATM portfolio management tools and services in the United States, including transaction processing, bank sponsorships, terminal maintenance and PAI Reports—the company’s market-leading technology—for more than 100,000 ATMs. PAI provides portfolio management tools that offer customers the most visibility and control to maximize ATM portfolio effectiveness and profitability. For more information, visit www.gopai.com or https://www.gopai.com/cannabis.

About Green Check

Green Check (GC) is modernizing the way cannabis businesses and financial institutions work together. Founded in 2017 by a team of technology, banking, and regulatory experts, GC provides industry-leading technology, advisory services and data-driven insights to more than 150 financial institutions and over 9,000 cannabis-related businesses. Green Check was included in the 2023 Forbes Cannabis 42.0 and named one of 50 game-changers in the cannabis industry in the 4th annual The Cannabis 50. It has been repeatedly recognized as Top Compliance Company and Top Compliance Leader at the PBC Awards, the premier cannabis industry honors. In addition, it has been recognized as the Top Financial Technology by the Green Market Report and was also named as one of top Best Places to Work in Fintech in 2022 and 2023 by American Banker. To learn more about Green Check, visit greencheckverified.com and follow GC on LinkedIn .







Christina Levin Caliber Corporate Advisers greencheckverified@calibercorporateadvisers.com