GreenFire Energy, US Navy and the Defense Innovation Unit Forge Path for Adv. Geothermal Energy at Naval Air Facility
Project is part of the Department of Defense’s strategic pursuit for resilient and secure carbon free energy; enhancing energy security for installations
Our patented GreenLoop has the versatility to generate geothermal energy without reliance on grid power. The Naval Air Facility will set a benchmark for sustainable military practices worldwide.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GreenFire Energy Inc. announced that it has been awarded an agreement to support a geothermal initiative at Naval Air Facility El Centro in California. The project will begin by evaluating the potential to implement GreenFire’s GreenLoop® (“GreenLoop”) technology to generate energy independent from the grid during external power disruptions. This initiative is part of the Department of Defense’s strategic pursuit for resilient and secure carbon free energy and its interest to leverage innovative commercial technologies that could significantly benefit military operations.
— Steven Brown, President, GreenFire Energy Inc.
GreenFire Energy has developed a versatile, closed-loop advanced geothermal system (AGS) called GreenLoop. The company’s expert geothermal team delivers GreenLoop solutions that assure the availability of reliable, resilient, and scalable geothermal energy for a wide range of applications. The versatility of GreenLoop technology enables the creation of tailored solutions for energy-intensive organizations seeking energy assurance by eliminating reliance on grid power distribution. GreenLoop solutions offer a stable and predictable cost of energy while providing a variable mix of power and direct use heating and cooling.
“GreenFire Energy is honored to be selected. Our patented GreenLoop technology has the versatility to generate geothermal energy without reliance on grid power. By integrating advanced geothermal technology within its energy portfolio, the Naval Air Facility El Centro is not only poised to achieve unparalleled energy security but also to set a benchmark for sustainable military practices worldwide,” said Steven Brown, President, GreenFire Energy Inc.
About GreenFire Energy® Inc.
GreenFire Energy is committed to accelerating the generation of clean, continuous, reliable geothermal energy. The firm’s approach includes GreenFire’s GreenLoop® closed-loop technology, a versatile Advanced Geothermal System (AGS); rich global geothermal expertise, both in-house and with industry-recognized partners; and, collaboration with the world’s largest geothermal operating companies to deliver geothermal energy rapidly and economically. GreenFire Energy is based in the San Francisco, California area. Visit us at www.greenfireenergy.com.
