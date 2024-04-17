Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,733 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,567 in the last 365 days.

GreenFire Energy, US Navy and the Defense Innovation Unit Forge Path for Adv. Geothermal Energy at Naval Air Facility

Naval Air Facility El Centro

Naval Air Facility El Centro

Naval Air Facility El Centro in California

Naval Air Facility El Centro in California

Project is part of the Department of Defense’s strategic pursuit for resilient and secure carbon free energy; enhancing energy security for installations

Our patented GreenLoop has the versatility to generate geothermal energy without reliance on grid power. The Naval Air Facility will set a benchmark for sustainable military practices worldwide.”
— Steven Brown, President, GreenFire Energy Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GreenFire Energy Inc. announced that it has been awarded an agreement to support a geothermal initiative at Naval Air Facility El Centro in California. The project will begin by evaluating the potential to implement GreenFire’s GreenLoop® (“GreenLoop”) technology to generate energy independent from the grid during external power disruptions. This initiative is part of the Department of Defense’s strategic pursuit for resilient and secure carbon free energy and its interest to leverage innovative commercial technologies that could significantly benefit military operations.

GreenFire Energy has developed a versatile, closed-loop advanced geothermal system (AGS) called GreenLoop. The company’s expert geothermal team delivers GreenLoop solutions that assure the availability of reliable, resilient, and scalable geothermal energy for a wide range of applications. The versatility of GreenLoop technology enables the creation of tailored solutions for energy-intensive organizations seeking energy assurance by eliminating reliance on grid power distribution. GreenLoop solutions offer a stable and predictable cost of energy while providing a variable mix of power and direct use heating and cooling.

“GreenFire Energy is honored to be selected. Our patented GreenLoop technology has the versatility to generate geothermal energy without reliance on grid power. By integrating advanced geothermal technology within its energy portfolio, the Naval Air Facility El Centro is not only poised to achieve unparalleled energy security but also to set a benchmark for sustainable military practices worldwide,” said Steven Brown, President, GreenFire Energy Inc.

About GreenFire Energy® Inc.
GreenFire Energy is committed to accelerating the generation of clean, continuous, reliable geothermal energy. The firm’s approach includes GreenFire’s GreenLoop® closed-loop technology, a versatile Advanced Geothermal System (AGS); rich global geothermal expertise, both in-house and with industry-recognized partners; and, collaboration with the world’s largest geothermal operating companies to deliver geothermal energy rapidly and economically. GreenFire Energy is based in the San Francisco, California area. Visit us at www.greenfireenergy.com.

Hollis Chin
GreenFire Energy Inc.
+1 888-899-7363
media@greenfireenergy.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

GreenFire Energy, US Navy and the Defense Innovation Unit Forge Path for Adv. Geothermal Energy at Naval Air Facility

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Military Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more