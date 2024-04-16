SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to Release 2024 First Quarter Results and Host Conference Call

TORONTO, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (“SmartCentres”) (TSX: SRU.UN) announced today that it will be reporting its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.



Management will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. (ET). Interested parties are invited to access the call at least 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call by dialing 1-888-596-4144 and then keying in the conference access code 2010586#. A recording of this call will be made available Thursday, May 9, 2024, through to Thursday, May 16, 2024. To access the recording, please call 1-800-770-2030 and enter the conference access code 2010586#.

Recordings of SmartCentres’ current and previous conference calls can be found at www.smartcentres.com/investing.

About SmartCentres

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $11.9 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

For more information, visit www.smartcentres.com or please contact:

Mitchell Goldhar Peter Slan Executive Chairman and CEO Chief Financial Officer (905) 326-6400 ext. 7674 (905) 326-6400 ext. 7571 mgoldhar@smartcentres.com pslan@smartcentres.com





