Patrick Lange Facilitates HVAC Business Sale in North Georgia

Business Modification Group

Patrick Lange

I’m thrilled to facilitate the sale of another HVAC business. Both the seller and the buyer were a pleasure to work with. It will be exciting to see how the business grows.”
— Patrick Lange

MADISON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick Lange, the well-known HVAC industry business broker, proudly announces the successful sale of yet another HVAC business in North Georgia. The long-term company has been servicing its residential customers for years.

Under the guidance of the new owners, the business is poised for expansion across the area and continues to build on the incredible reputation the sellers have built.

The ownership transition signals a new chapter for both the business and its former owner, who embarks on fresh life adventures, confident in the legacy and future of the company.

The employees are expected to transition into the new ownership structure, allowing them to continue their careers with confidence and stability.

About Patrick Lange

Patrick Lange is an experienced HVAC-specific business broker with Business Modification Group based in Madison, Florida. He has a unique background in financial planning and has even owned an HVAC business himself. This makes him well-suited to working with some of the country's most successful HVAC business owners. He specializes in companies with 1-10 million dollars in revenue and maintains a network of buyers and sellers in the industry. He has sold more HVAC businesses than any other broker in the United States over the last 12 months and is currently the Vice President of the Business Brokers of Florida (North Florida District.)

Patrick has a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management from the University of Florida. In his downtime, he enjoys fishing and spending time with his wife, Jennifer, and extended family.

