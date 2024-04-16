Infectious Disease Connect Expands Telemedicine Services

Pediatric infectious diseases and outpatient parenteral antimicrobial therapy services added to Infectious Disease Connect's offerings

PITTSBURGH, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infectious Disease Connect (ID Connect), a leading infectious diseases telemedicine and software solutions company, has expanded its services to meet growing demand. The company now offers two cutting-edge service lines — pediatric infectious diseases telemedicine (tele-ID) and tele-Outpatient Parenteral Antimicrobial Therapy (tele-OPAT).

Addressing the problem of access to pediatric infectious diseases care, ID Connect's pediatric tele-ID service provides right-sized, top-quality pediatric ID care to hospitals and health systems via telemedicine. The company currently provides pediatric tele-ID services to 10 of its over 80 hospital partners.

“Through pediatric tele-ID, our mission is to enhance access to world-class pediatric infectious diseases experts,” said Rima Abdel Massih, M.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, ID Connect. “The transformative impact on patient care is evident. Without our services, one hospital would have resorted to transferring approximately 30% of their pediatric infectious diseases cases. By enabling patients and their families to remain within their communities, we can provide timely care and improve outcomes for patients, families, and hospitals.”

In addition to pediatric tele-ID, ID Connect is at the forefront of delivering patient-centric, comprehensive continuity of care post-hospital discharge in patients receiving parenteral antimicrobials. This groundbreaking tele-OPAT program ensures a safe transition of care through proactive monitoring and management of patients in the outpatient setting. The remote OPAT team consists of infectious diseases physicians, pharmacists, and nurses that work collaboratively with the onsite discharging team, case managers, infusion companies, and home health agencies.

“Our tele-OPAT program is designed to ensure patient safety post-discharge. The proactive monitoring of patients through such programs is proven to reduce readmission rates, drug related side effects and overall costs of care,” said Dr. Abdel Massih. “Our mission at ID Connect is to fill the gaps in infectious diseases care with innovative solutions such as pediatric tele-ID and tele-OPAT, focusing on improving patient safety and outcomes in communities in need of access to ID expertise.”

About Infectious Disease Connect

ID Connect is a world leader in telemedicine-enabled care of infectious diseases, antimicrobial stewardship, and infection control and prevention. It is the only telemedicine company focusing on infectious diseases that offers services provided by academic faculty (UPMC and University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine). The company’s technology, precision medicine, and data science are paired with world-class infectious diseases physicians and pharmacists to effectively manage infectious diseases across the U.S. At ID Connect, we strive to provide access to top quality infectious diseases care, improve patient outcomes, and reduce the impact of infectious diseases on communities. For more information, go to IDCtelemed.com.

