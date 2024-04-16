Rodedawg Intl. Ind, Inc. (OTC: RWGI) Provides Shareholder Update

Sales Channel Expansion Set for 2024 and Beyond

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC: RWGI) proudly announces the Company, with our wholly owned subsidiary, Parabola Mgmt. LLC, has expanded into a multi-faceted cannabis enterprise. Chris Swartz, CEO, states, “Given all the progress in the past 6 months, we want to provide our shareholders with a clear understanding of the current sales channels and depth of manufacturing capability of the company. This is an exciting time for Rodedawg and its shareholders as we anticipate that the various channels of manufacturing and sales will show that Rodedawg is one of the fastest growing cannabis companies in the United States. We have met with our accounting team and we are excited to share with our shareholders the financials on our upcoming disclosure. Along with growing revenues, our team has done a fantastic job of completing our Quarter 1 milestones and we are well into the process of completing Quarter 2 milestones.”





Mr. Swartz adds, “During the past two years, we have made announcements regarding the various initiatives of the company and now we are at the point where all business lines of the company have become a contribution to the sales growth of the company. Now more than ever, we want to make our shareholders aware of the multiple revenue channels of Rodedawg. The Company is comprised of 1) Costa Mesa License with Manufacturing, Distribution, and Off Site Delivery, 2) Coachella Facility for procuring of Hemp derived isolates both for Rodedawg and as a service for other hemp producers, 3) Brother Buds and Tree Moguls – Proprietary Cannabis Retail Brands, 4) Elixicure™ - our proprietary and trademarked topical pain relief roll-on and spray.

Mr. Swartz concludes, “Another positive activity that we wish to make our shareholders aware of is that management has submitted documentation to our legal team for the share cancellation process. We are seeking to cancel over 100 million of the outstanding shares. We feel that with accelerated revenue growth coupled with share cancellation will continue to build shareholder value.”

About Rodedawg International Industries, Inc.

Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC: RWGI) is focused on providing management services, acquisitions and restructuring resources throughout the regulated California cannabis market. We are a trusted partner and asset to licensed cultivation, distributors, manufacturers, and retail dispensaries.

About Budding Horizon, LLC

Budding Horizon, LLC is a California Limited Liability Company with offices in Orange County, California. The company is focused to providing management services for the licensed cannabis industry and seeks to leverage its expertise in the real estate acquisitions to acquire and develop a portfolio of assets.

About Brother Buds™

Brother Buds is a cannabis delivery service based in Costa Mesa, California. During the month of July 2023, Rodedawg will operate Brother Buds under a non-storefront cannabis delivery license. The cannabis delivery service will focus on Los Angeles County, Orange County, and norther San Diego County in the demographic area of 23.86 million in 2019. The company is focused to providing management services for the licensed cannabis industry and seeks to leverage its expertise in the real estate acquisitions to acquire and develop a portfolio of assets.

About Elixicure

Elixicure is a leading provider of manufacturing and capsule encapsulation services. We offer a wide range of services to meet the diverse needs of our clients, including capsule encapsulation, formulation, manufacturing, labeling and bottle filling. Our state-of-the-art facilities and experienced team of professionals allow us to deliver high-quality products and exceptional customer service. Whether you are looking for small-scale or large-scale production, we have the expertise and capabilities to meet your needs. Contact us today to learn more about how we can support your manufacturing and encapsulation needs.

