Automotive Intelligence Battery Sensor Market Projected to Reach US$ 9.90 BN by 2031, Driven by Vehicle Electrification

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Automotive Intelligence Battery Sensor Market , according to the SNS Insider report, reached a value of USD 4.14 Billion in 2023. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach a staggering USD 9.90 Billion by 2031, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.An automobile intelligence battery sensor (IBS) plays a critical role in monitoring a vehicle's battery health and performance. This sensor accurately measures key parameters like temperature, voltage, and current. By analyzing this data, the IBS provides valuable insights into the battery's state of charge, state of function (power capabilities), and state of health (age). This real-time information allows the vehicle's energy management system to optimize battery performance and extend its lifespan. IBS also plays a crucial role in early detection of potential battery issues, preventing unexpected breakdowns and enhancing overall vehicle safety. The IBS typically connects directly to the vehicle's electrical system using the established Local Interconnect Network (LIN) protocol. KGaA (Germany)DENSO CORPORATION (Japan)Inomatic GmbH (Germany)AMS AG (Austria)Furukawa electric co. ltd. (Japan)Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (U.S.)MTA S.p.A. (Italy)๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌThe automotive intelligence battery sensor market splits into segments based on voltage, technology, and vehicle type. Currently, 12-volt sensors reign supreme in traditional gasoline vehicles. However, 14-volt options are poised for growth due to start-stop technology. The commercial vehicle market utilizes 24-volt sensors, while 48-volt options are gaining traction in mild hybrids for better fuel efficiency. Technology-wise, cost-effective LIN sensors dominate, but CAN is expected to rise for complex battery systems. The Motor Control Unit (MCU) segment is also growing as advanced battery management integrates within the MCU itself. Finally, passenger cars lead the market due to production volume, while commercial vehicles are catching up for improved efficiency and regulation compliance.๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‘๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐š-๐”๐ค๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐–๐š๐ซThe ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine is expected to have a moderate impact on the automotive intelligence battery sensor market. Disruptions in the supply chain for key raw materials and components used in IBS production, coupled with rising energy costs, could lead to temporary price fluctuations and production delays. However, the long-term growth prospects of the market remain positive, driven by the aforementioned factors. The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine is expected to have a moderate impact on the automotive intelligence battery sensor market. Disruptions in the supply chain for key raw materials and components used in IBS production, coupled with rising energy costs, could lead to temporary price fluctuations and production delays. However, the long-term growth prospects of the market remain positive, driven by the aforementioned factors. Automakers may look for alternative suppliers to mitigate the impact of the war on their production schedules.

An economic slowdown can potentially dampen the growth of the automotive intelligence battery sensor market. Consumers may delay discretionary purchases like new vehicles, leading to a decline in overall vehicle production. This, in turn, could impact the demand for IBS. However, the long-term outlook remains optimistic. Stringent emission regulations and the growing popularity of EVs and HEVs are expected to continue driving the market forward, even in an economic downturn. Furthermore, cost reductions and technological advancements in IBS are expected to make these sensors more affordable, potentially mitigating the impact of an economic slowdown on market growth.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌThe global automotive intelligence battery sensor market can be broadly categorized into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the most significant growth during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the exponential expansion of the automotive sector in countries like India, China, and Japan. The growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles in these countries, particularly in the passenger car and commercial vehicle segments, will fuel the demand for IBS. Additionally, government initiatives promoting electric vehicle adoption and stricter emission regulations in these regions will further propel the market forward.๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐„๐ฑ๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2160 ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐“๐š๐ค๐ž๐š๐ฐ๐š๐ฒ๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐จ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐๐š๐ญ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฒ ๐’๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐จ๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ฒThe rising adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, coupled with stringent emission regulations, is driving significant growth in the automotive intelligence battery sensor market.Growing consumer demand for improved vehicle safety and performance is another key driver.Technological advancements and cost reductions in IBS are expected to further accelerate market expansion.The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market due to the booming automotive sector and government initiatives promoting electric vehicles.๐‘๐ž๐œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌBosch, a leading industry player, has unveiled its latest advancements in battery sensor technology. Bosch, a leading industry player, has unveiled its latest advancements in battery sensor technology. These advancements promise enhanced accuracy and real-time monitoring capabilities, enabling more efficient battery management.

Continental AG has introduced innovative solutions focused on optimizing energy management within electric vehicles. These solutions aim to improve overall battery efficiency and extend battery life, further highlighting the importance of intelligent battery sensors in the EV market. 