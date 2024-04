Electric Commercial Vehicle Market is witnessing remarkable Growth in CAGR of 24% over 2024-2031, Says SNS Insider

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market 2024

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, and Opportunities.

The Electric Commercial Vehicle market is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by factors such as environmental sustainability, total cost of ownership savings, and technological advancements.” — SNS Insider

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Electric Commercial Vehicle Market , according to the SNS Insider report, recorded a size of USD 56.5 Billion in 2023. It is anticipated to achieve a valuation of USD 315.80 Billion by 2031, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24% throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2031. This exponential growth signifies a major shift towards electric alternatives in the commercial vehicle landscape.Electric commercial vehicles encompass a wide range of light-duty to heavy-duty vehicles powered by electric engines and batteries. This category includes buses, trucks, vans, tractors, harvesters, loaders, excavators, and similar machinery. Their zero-emission nature positions them as a sustainable alternative to conventional gasoline-powered commercial vehicles. The market relies heavily on technological advancements, with battery technology, charging infrastructure, and other innovations playing a crucial role in market expansion. Unit shipments are expected to drive this growth, with projections indicating a rise from 333,600 units globally in 2022 to over 4 million by 2031. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market, fueled by China's significant role in electric commercial vehicle adoption. LtdPanasonicDelphiToshibaBallard Power Systems๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐œ ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐œ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐ฏ๐ž๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฅ๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฏ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฏ๐ž๐ฌ ๐š๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ฐ๐จ ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌComponents: Battery Packs and On-Board Chargers. These are the dominant components due to the prevalence of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) in the current market. BEVs rely on batteries to store electricity and on-board chargers to convert grid power for battery charging.Vehicle Type: Electric Buses. This is the leading vehicle type within the electric commercial vehicle market. The dominance of electric buses is driven by factors like government incentives for public transportation electrification and the suitability of fixed routes for BEV technology.Market Segmentation of Electric Commercial Vehicle๐๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ:Battery Cells & PacksOn-Board ChargerMotorReducerFuel StackPower Control UnitBattery Management SystemFuel ProcessorPower ConditionerAir CompressorHumidifier๐๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง:BEVFCEVPHEV๐๐ฒ ๐•๐ž๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฅ๐ž ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž:BusPickup TruckTruckVan๐๐ฒ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐งNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificThe Middle East & AfricaLatin America China is a major driver of this growth, boasting significant sales volumes, particularly for electric buses. India, with its supportive government policies and growing public transport electrification efforts, presents a promising future market for electric commercial vehicles. Additionally, Asia Pacific is a hub for numerous original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), particularly Chinese companies, who are shaping the global electric commercial vehicle landscape. Japanese companies also play a vital role in automotive technology advancements in the region.For example, Toyota Motor Corporation of Japan cooperated with PACCAR Inc.U.S. in the development and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cellFCEV Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks based on Toyota's technology as from 2 May 2023. The region's market growth will be fueled by these developments.In North America, federal and state governments are implementing incentives to promote electric vehicle adoption, including commercial vehicles. These incentives encompass tax credits, rebates, grants, and investments in charging infrastructure. The US government's investments in charging infrastructure and tax breaks for EV purchases have significantly stimulated the North American electric commercial vehicle market. (Huawei) to collaborate on Dongfeng's Voyah brand of electric vehicles.In January 2024, Tesla, Inc. announced plans to establish a manufacturing facility in India, with a potential investment of USD 30 billion over the next five years. 