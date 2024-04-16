Electric Commercial Vehicle Market is witnessing remarkable Growth in CAGR of 24% over 2024-2031, Says SNS Insider
Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, and Opportunities.
The Electric Commercial Vehicle market is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by factors such as environmental sustainability, total cost of ownership savings, and technological advancements.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, according to the SNS Insider report, recorded a size of USD 56.5 Billion in 2023. It is anticipated to achieve a valuation of USD 315.80 Billion by 2031, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24% throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2031. This exponential growth signifies a major shift towards electric alternatives in the commercial vehicle landscape.
— SNS Insider
Electric commercial vehicles encompass a wide range of light-duty to heavy-duty vehicles powered by electric engines and batteries. This category includes buses, trucks, vans, tractors, harvesters, loaders, excavators, and similar machinery. Their zero-emission nature positions them as a sustainable alternative to conventional gasoline-powered commercial vehicles. The market relies heavily on technological advancements, with battery technology, charging infrastructure, and other innovations playing a crucial role in market expansion. Unit shipments are expected to drive this growth, with projections indicating a rise from 333,600 units globally in 2022 to over 4 million by 2031. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market, fueled by China's significant role in electric commercial vehicle adoption.
𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2162
𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Tesla
Continental
Siemens
Nissan
BYD
Daimler
ABB
Mitsubishi Electric
Proterra
LG Chem
Zhongtong Bus Holding Co. Ltd
Panasonic
Delphi
Toshiba
Ballard Power Systems
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐰𝐨 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
Components: Battery Packs and On-Board Chargers. These are the dominant components due to the prevalence of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) in the current market. BEVs rely on batteries to store electricity and on-board chargers to convert grid power for battery charging.
Vehicle Type: Electric Buses. This is the leading vehicle type within the electric commercial vehicle market. The dominance of electric buses is driven by factors like government incentives for public transportation electrification and the suitability of fixed routes for BEV technology.
Market Segmentation of Electric Commercial Vehicle
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭:
Battery Cells & Packs
On-Board Charger
Motor
Reducer
Fuel Stack
Power Control Unit
Battery Management System
Fuel Processor
Power Conditioner
Air Compressor
Humidifier
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧:
BEV
FCEV
PHEV
𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:
Bus
Pickup Truck
Truck
Van
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
Latin America
𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚, 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2162
𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡
The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the dominant market for electric commercial vehicles by 2031. China is a major driver of this growth, boasting significant sales volumes, particularly for electric buses. India, with its supportive government policies and growing public transport electrification efforts, presents a promising future market for electric commercial vehicles. Additionally, Asia Pacific is a hub for numerous original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), particularly Chinese companies, who are shaping the global electric commercial vehicle landscape. Japanese companies also play a vital role in automotive technology advancements in the region.
For example, Toyota Motor Corporation of Japan cooperated with PACCAR Inc.U.S. in the development and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cellFCEV Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks based on Toyota's technology as from 2 May 2023. The region's market growth will be fueled by these developments.
In North America, federal and state governments are implementing incentives to promote electric vehicle adoption, including commercial vehicles. These incentives encompass tax credits, rebates, grants, and investments in charging infrastructure. The US government's investments in charging infrastructure and tax breaks for EV purchases have significantly stimulated the North American electric commercial vehicle market.
𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2162
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲
Understand the projected exponential growth of the market, reaching USD 315.80 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 24%.
Gain clarity on the key factors propelling market growth, including lower running costs for electric vehicles, rising fossil fuel prices, and stricter emission regulations.
Identify the leading technologies (Battery Electric Vehicles) and components (Battery Packs & On-Board Chargers) driving the market currently.
Recognize Asia Pacific, particularly China and India, as the dominant markets for electric commercial vehicles.
Stay ahead of the curve by understanding the potential rise of Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) due to advancements in fuel cell technology.
Utilize the report's findings to make data-driven decisions regarding fleet electrification, technology adoption, and market entry strategies within the electric commercial vehicle landscape.
Electric Commercial Vehicle Partnerships and Expansion
In January 2024 Dongfeng Motor Corporation (Dongfeng) partnered with Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei) to collaborate on Dongfeng's Voyah brand of electric vehicles.
In January 2024, Tesla, Inc. announced plans to establish a manufacturing facility in India, with a potential investment of USD 30 billion over the next five years.
𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬- 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
4. Impact Analysis
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 forces model
7. PEST Analysis
8. Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Segmentation, By Component
9. Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Segmentation, By Propulsion
10. Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Segmentation, By Vehicle Type
11. Regional Analysis
12. Company Profiles
13. Competitive Landscape
14. Conclusion
Continue….
𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/electric-commercial-vehicle-market-2162
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company’s aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐔𝐬:
Akash Anand – Head of Business Development Strategy
Email: info@snsinsider.com
Phone: +1–415–230–0044 (US) | +91–7798602273 (IND)
Akash Anand
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 415-230-0044
info@snsinsider.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube