Sacred plant helps forge a climate-friendly future in Paraguay

The Ava Guaraní Indigenous Peoples in eastern Paraguay have long harvested the leaves of the yerba mate tree to make a beloved caffeinated brew. With wild yerba mate trees increasingly scarce, this community, with FAO’s assistance, is planting new trees to support the environment and their livelihoods. ©FAO/Cristian Palacios

15/02/2024

For generations, Ariel Benitez's ancestors, the Ava Guaraní people, one of the Indigenous Peoples living in eastern Paraguay, have been harvesting the green leaves of the yerba mate tree to make the bitter, caffeinated brew beloved in South America and beyond. But what's changed is that the leaves they traditionally harvested in the wild have become increasingly scarce, partly as a result of climate change. So Ariel and his fellow members of the community, based in Ka'atymiri San Francisco, about 230 kilometres from the capital Asuncion, are now cultivating seedlings to grow the crop.



They've planted more than 1 500 of them in combination with several other species of native trees, which are important for both the local ecosystem and as traditional sources of food and medicines.



"They [the trees] are adapting and growing very well. You can tell that they are in a land that is familiar to them," says Ariel.



It's all part of the "Poverty, Reforestation, Energy and Climate Change" (PROEZA) project, implemented by the Government of Paraguay with the support of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Green Climate Fund (GCF).



Aiming to capture carbon, the project seeks to help reforest the region, increase Indigenous communities’ nutrition and boost their incomes. Families are given supplies, machinery and external technical assistance to help with the planting of the trees and caring for the crops.



For Ariel and his community of about 25 families, "yerba mate is a sacred plant used for our consumption and as a natural remedy," he explains. "When there are religious ceremonies, it is always present."



Now the leader of the community, Ariel had just been born when his family settled in the middle of 600 hectares of forest and yerbales (an area where mate is plentiful) in the Capiibary district of the department of San Pedro.



The community has long been replicating the ancestral techniques practised by the Ava Guaraní Indigenous Peoples since before the arrival of the Spanish in the country. These techniques, involving knowledge of the lunar cycles for pruning and harvesting, natural control of pests and diseases and soil conservation are both reliable and environmentally friendly.



The yerba mate seedlings, which were planted in May 2022, will be ready for harvesting from the fourth year onwards. Once they reach that stage, they can look forward to over 60 years of productivity, judging from experience elsewhere in the country. The average yield per hectare in Paraguay is 5 000 kilogram/hectare, generating an average gross income of USD 1 100 per hectare annually, a significant amount for the average family in this community.



Also importantly, grown together with other trees and under their shade, yerba mate is a valuable asset for conserving the native forest.