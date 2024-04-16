P3 Enhances IVI Navigation by Adding what3words to SPARQ Store
Innovative location technology what3words is now part of P3’s infotainment platform SPARQ OS; what3words is revolutionizing the language of positioning
We are extremely proud to join SPARQ Store and look forward to working with automotive partners to offer drivers worldwide a better, more seamless navigation experience”STUTTGART, GERMANY, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- P3 digital services, a technology leader in In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) today announced its latest technology partnership that will see the addition of innovative location technology what3words to SPARQ Store. Through this partnership, automakers choosing SPARQ OS IVI can offer what3words as a feature to drivers in connected vehicles across the globe, further optimizing the in-car navigation experience.
Location accuracy and issues around speech recognition are among the main problems reported by sat nav users worldwide. Street addresses often lack precision, with postcodes covering large areas making it difficult for drivers trying to navigate to locations such as specific building entrances, new builds without addresses or large complexes, such as stadiums, which are often assigned a single address and yet have multiple entrances and car parks.
what3words provides a simple solution to these issues, significantly enhancing the navigation experience for drivers. The system has divided the globe into a grid of 3 meter x 3 meter (10ftx10ft) squares, and assigned each a unique combination of three words: a what3words address. This means every building entrance, parking spot and electric vehicle charging point has its own unique and precise address.
With market-leading voice accuracy, what3words addresses can be entered by either text or voice, just like a regular street address or point of interest. Every what3words address is unique, helping to minimize errors and get drivers exactly where they want to go. Drivers can find what3words addresses on business contact pages, e-commerce checkouts, travel guides and booking confirmations, or via the free what3words app or mapsite.
SPARQ OS is the dynamic and rapidly developing IVI solution developed by P3, based on Android Automotive OS, the fastest growing in-vehicle operating system in the world today. SPARQ OS’s cockpit platform includes a diverse appstore, smart navigation, digital and personal voice assistant, charging, media and entertainment. It features fully automated over-the-air software and firmware updates, ensuring always-up-to-date functionality and promoting sustainability.
It helps car manufacturers to differentiate by delivering advanced top-bottom custom Human-Machine Interface (HMI), service layer and Vehicle Hardware Abstraction Layer (VHAL) integration. Major car, truck and motorcycle makers have benefited from P3 innovations, having deployed SPARQ OS as their core IVI system.
“From navigating to specific entrances and loading bays, to locating charging spots for electric vehicles, what3words offers drivers a simple solution that can radically improve the navigation experience. We are extremely proud to join SPARQ Store and look forward to working with automotive partners to offer drivers worldwide a better, more seamless navigation experience,” commented Chris Sheldrick, Co-founder & CEO of what3words.
“what3words is a great example of a technology that benefits both OEMs and consumers alike,” said Marius Mailat, CTO & Managing Director of P3 digital services. “We’re constantly innovating and enhancing SPARQ OS to equip our customers with technology that enhances the driving experience. what3words provides extremely powerful yet very simple navigation and positioning capability that can transform user experience in countless situations, and is a great addition to our Android Automotive IVI OS,” he added.
what3words’ technology has been adopted by global car companies, logistics providers and mobility apps, including Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, Land Rover, Subaru, Lamborghini, Mahindra, VinFast, Tata Motors, Lotus, DPD UK, DHL UK and many others. The what3words app is free to download for both iOS and Android and works offline, making it ideal for use in areas with unreliable data connection. what3words is also available on browser via an online map.
About what3words
Co-founded in London in 2013 by Chris Sheldrick, what3words is a simple way to talk about precise locations. A what3words address is a human-friendly way to share very precise locations with other people, or to input them into platforms and machines such as ride-hailing apps or e-commerce checkouts and car navigation systems. It is optimized for voice input and contains built-in error prevention to immediately identify and correct input mistakes.
The free what3words app, available for iOS and Android, and the online map enable people to find, share and navigate to what3words addresses in 60 languages to date. Millions of what3words addresses are in use around the world, with thousands of businesses using them to save money, be more efficient and provide a better customer experience. what3words is easily integrated into apps, platforms and websites. Products are available for free or for a nominal fee for qualifying NGOs. Its partners include Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar Land Rover, Evri, Subaru, Lamborghini, DPD, DHL, and the AA. what3words has proved to be a critical application for emergency services around the world, helping save time and resources when it matters most.
what3words has a team of over 150 people, across offices in the UK, Germany, Vietnam, Trinidad & Tobago and Mongolia. The company has raised over £100 million in capital from investors such as Intel, Ingka (Ikea), Mercedes-Benz, Aramex, Deutsche Bahn, Subaru and Sony Innovation Fund. what3words.com
About P3 digital services
With 28 years’ experience in automotive industry consulting and software development, P3 creates customized In-vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems based on Android Automotive OS, the fastest-growing IVI operating system today. SPARQ OS is P3’s flagship IVI solution that helps car manufacturers to differentiate by delivering advanced top-bottom custom Human-Machine Interface (HMI), service layer and Vehicle Hardware Abstraction Layer (VHAL) integration. Major car, truck and motorcycle makers have benefitted from P3 innovations, having deployed SPARQ OS as their core IVI system. P3 digital services is part of P3 group, a leading international technology consulting and software development company with a rapidly growing team of more than 1,800 consultant engineers working to develop and implement solutions to today’s complex technology challenges. www.sparqos.com, www.p3-group.com
