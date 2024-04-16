Edge AI Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Outlook, and Report 2024-2032

Edge AI Market Report

Edge AI or edge computing, refers to the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms and processing power on devices located at the edge of a network

According to IMARC Group latest report titled "Edge AI Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on edge AI market demand.

The global edge AI market size reached US$ 15.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 70.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5% during 2024-2032.

Edge AI Market Overview:

Edge AI refers to the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms directly on a physical device, rather than relying on cloud computing or data centers for processing. This approach enables real-time data processing at the source of data generation, such as smartphones, IoT devices, and industrial machines. The manufacturing of edge AI involves embedding sophisticated AI models into compact, efficient hardware capable of performing complex computations with minimal latency. The importance of Edge AI stems from its ability to deliver instant insights and actions without the need for constant internet connectivity, reducing data transmission costs and enhancing privacy and security. Benefits include real-time processing, reduced latency, increased reliability, and the ability to operate in remote locations.

Edge AI Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increase in IoT devices generating vast amounts of data that necessitate immediate processing, and the growing emphasis on data privacy which Edge AI addresses by processing data locally. Additionally, a growing number of industries are recognizing the importance of edge AI in enabling autonomous operations, particularly in remote and challenging environments where connectivity may be limited which is bolstering the market. Moreover, the market growth is supported by the development of energy-efficient AI chips and the increasing adoption of 5g technology, which together facilitate the deployment of edge AI solutions impelling market growth. Furthermore, the shifting trends towards eco-friendly and sustainable practices are also influencing the market, as companies seek greener alternatives to traditional data centers creating a positive market outlook. In line with this, rapid advancement in processing capabilities of edge devices, including smartphones and IoT devices, allows for more complex AI computations to be handled locally, driving the market forward.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

ADLINK Technology Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

com Inc.

Anagog Ltd.

Gorilla Technology Group

International Business Machines Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Nutanix Inc.

Synaptics Incorporated

Viso.ai

Edge AI Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on the component and industry.

Component Insights:

Hardware

Network

Edge Cloud Infrastructure

Software

Support Services

Industry Insights:

BSFI

Government and Utilities

Telecom and IT

Healthcare

Real Estate

Retail and E-Commerce

Travel and Hospitality

Others

Regional Insights:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, others)

Middle East/Africa

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, others)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

