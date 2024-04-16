Charles D. Fraser Awarded 2024 Presidential Citation »

Charles D. Fraser Jr., M.D., is one of four members of The University of Texas at Austin community to receive this year’s Presidential Citation from President Jay Hartzell. The award recognizes the extraordinary contributions of individuals who personify the University’s commitment to the task of transforming lives.

Fraser has led a distinguished career as a world-renowned pediatric heart surgeon. In 2018, he joined Dell Medical School to establish the Texas Center for Pediatric and Congenital Heart Disease and the Institute for Cardiovascular Health, both in partnership with Ascension Seton.

Under his leadership, both programs have transformed care for hearts in Central Texas and made rapid strides toward making Austin a premier destination for world-class cardiovascular care, from performing the first pediatric heart transplant at Dell Children’s Medical Center to recruiting a dozen preeminent surgical faculty to help lead the adult cardiovascular program.

Fraser, who earned a bachelor’s degree with honors in mathematics from the University, is joined by Jim Breyer, an entrepreneurial investor and UT advisory board member; alumna Cloteal Davis Haynes, president of UT’s Precursors alumni group; and alumnus Dade Phelan, speaker of the Texas House of Representatives, as this year’s honorees.

“These honorees epitomize the incredible talent that is responsible for moving our University and society forward. Collectively, they save and improve lives and create transformative opportunities that will allow young men and women to flourish and positively impact our world for generations to come,” Hartzell said. “Each person has reached incredible heights in their fields, generously shared their vast personal and professional insights, and their involvement has encouraged other people of similar achievement and character to take part in what we are doing. I could not be more grateful for their talents, their kindness and their generosity.”