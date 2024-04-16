VHF Air-Ground Communication Stations Market Set to Soar Past USD 2.2 Billion by 2031 | AMR

VHF air ground communication stations market share

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The VHF Air-Ground Communication Stations Market report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

The global VHF air-ground communication stations market was valued at $1.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $2.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global VHF air ground communication stations market size based on airport class, type, application, airport category, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

The VHF air ground communication stations market is expected to witness significant growth in coming years. Adoption of total airport management (TAM)-elevating demand of comprehensive communication network, change in consumer dynamics, privatization of airports, arrival of electric vertical takeoff & landing vehicles (eVTOL), and air taxi are anticipated to support business potential within the VHF air ground communication stations market during the forecast period. Aggressive initiatives by federal organizations such as FAA and Euro control to standardize protocol and establish globally accepted policies to support global growth. As of June 2022, 45,000 flights were handled by FAA per day, with 520 airport traffic control towers, 147 terminal radar approach control facilities, and more than 14,000 air traffic controllers.

To fulfill the changing demand scenarios, market participants are concentrating on product launches to offer a diverse range of products and meet new business opportunities. In addition, market participants are continuously focusing on contracts and partnership efforts to match changing end-user requirements and improve the growth of the VHF air ground communication station market.

Based on type, the fixed segment held the largest share in 2021, capturing nearly three-fifths of the global VHF air ground communication stations market, and would lead the trail through 2031. However, the portable segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

In terms of application, the commercial segment captured the largest market share of nearly two-thirds of the global VHF air ground communication stations market in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. The military segment, on the other hand, is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 7.8% through 2031.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global VHF air ground communication stations market share, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the market in the same region is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The success of individual stakeholders is anticipated to determine the direction of aviation industry in the future. All agents, from air traffic control, air ground communication network, landing, taxing and takeoff operation, followed by effective turnaround time is to be placed into a unified platform, enabling real-time analysis to assist decision-making. By connecting processes and systems across the airport, total airport management (TAM) promotes data-driven decision making, comprehensive KPI management, and the integration of operations. TAM includes performance-based airport operations that permit the development, adoption, and upkeep of the Airport Operational Plan (AOP) on the basis of performance. This ensures fairness and the resolution of potential conflicts of interest between stakeholders and makes sure that everyone is putting forth their best effort in the direction of a common objective.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By airport class, the class B segment leads the market during the forecast period

By type, the fixed segment leads the market during the forecast period

By application, the military segment is expected to grow at lucrative growth rate during the forecast period (2022-2031)

By airport category, the commercial service airports segment leads the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific dominated the VHF air ground communication stations market in terms of growth, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

