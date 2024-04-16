Acumens Media Inc. Disrupts Online Marketing Industry with AI Technology & Experienced Marketing Team
A client of Acumens said "The company will Disrupt Internet Marketing with their Innovative AI Technology & extremely Low Costs Services for businesses".
Great things in business are never done by one person.”ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acumens Media Inc. has recently made waves in the online marketing industry with their innovative use of AI technology. The company has been in the business for many years and has now taken a major step towards revolutionizing the world of digital marketing, social media optimization and business automation.
— Steve Jobs
Internet is crowded with competitors competing for "The Spotlight". In that chaos & crowd Acumens Media Inc. emerges not as a participant but as a front runner. Another very old client of the company said "Acumens is reshaping the digital marketing world with their innovative AI technology with years of marketing & Branding experience and is offering an unmatched suite of services at very low prices"
The IT team at Acumens Media Inc. has been working tirelessly over the years to enhance and develop their AI technology. This technology has been strategically implemented by their experienced online marketing team for delivering end-to-end services to the company's client. With their combined efforts, Acumens Media Inc. has successfully changed the traditional methods of online marketing services and lot of other business services and has set a new standard for the industry.
The use of AI technology has allowed Acumens Media Inc. to provide their clients with a more efficient and effective approach to online marketing services. By analyzing data and consumer behavior, their AI technology can create personalized & targeted campaigns, resulting in higher conversion rates and increased ROI for their clients. This has not only set them apart from their competitors but has also made them a sought-after choice for businesses looking to stay ahead in the digital world.
Based on Discussions with the Founder & Team of Acumens Media Inc., They said "Our company's approach is straightforward yet profoundly effective. Unlike a lot of companies out there which are offering either a Tool or a Software claiming to 'Ease Out' the business marketing or management but instead a lot of Businesses end up paying for High Value Subscriptions later realizing That they are paying monthly subscriptions for something that is another Headache cause all of those Tools, platforms or Software are DIY (Do It Yourself) which either the business owners or someone from the company has to learn and spend a lot of time to use."
They Also Said "Most businesses are paying High to Extremely High Cost to Agencies or companies for their business's Online Presence, Marketing or Promotions hoping for more Customers, Sales, Revenue & Growth. These Agencies are charging outrageous cost to the Business or Company Owners the lowest cost one can find is approx. $20-25 / hour which makes it $160-$200 a Day or $3500-$4400 / Month (approx. calculations) and that's lowest amongst the average cost businesses are paying to an Agency or a marketing company for services. Now, unlike the Tools or Software. Our Company on the other hand, Takes on the heavy lifting of Businesses by offering them End-to-End service like, digital marketing, Social media management, Website designing & Development, Web Hosting, SSL, Social Media Marketing, Search Engine Marketing, Social Media Optimization, CRMs and lots more accessible to all businesses, from startups to established corporations we offer all this under one roof. Almost anything to everything for the businesses and by not offering any DIY Ai-Tools or software and instead a service we're helping the businesses to refocus on core activities such as operations and growth. This strategy has not only improved outcomes for our clients but has also significantly reduced operational stress, marking a paradigm shift in how companies approach digital marketing and online business promotions. Our starting cost for these services is as high as one spends on coffee in a week."
The proof of Acumens Media's effectiveness lies in the testimonials from a diverse range of businesses.
One such client, the owner of a mid-sized e-commerce platform, noted, "Since we've partnered with Acumens, our online visibility has skyrocketed, and we've seen a 50% increase in online sales within just three months."
This sentiment is echoed by another client, the CEO of a tech startup, who added, "Acumens Media’s approach to social media management and automation of routine marketing tasks has allowed us to focus on product innovation and market expansion."
Another client said "When we contacted Acumens we were at the verge of closing our 8 years old business permanently. They have saved our business."
The team at Acumens Media Inc. is excited about the impact their AI technology has made on the internet marketing industry and is looking forward to continuing to innovate in the field of business services. With their dedication to staying at the forefront of technology and their experienced team, Acumens Media Inc. is set to make a lasting impact in the world of online marketing. For more information about their services and technology, visit their website at www.acumensinc.com and for those interested in transforming their business marketing strategy with Acumens Media Inc. here are the essential details:
Phone: 888-491-5291 (support)
Phone: 800-969-4409 (Sales)
Website: https://www.acumensinc.com
Email: sales@acumensinc.com / support@acumensinc.com
Location: Hybrid
Corp. Office Address: 440 N. Barranca Ave., Covina, CA 91723
By Joe M. Brown
Joe M. Brown
Joe M. Brown
email us here