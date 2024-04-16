VIDEO: Cornyn Slams Biden’s Weakness on Iran After Attack on Israel

WASHINGTON – Today on the floor, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) laid bare President Biden’s weak response to Iran’s attack on Israel and discussed the need for Congress to act to support its strongest ally in the Middle East. Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s remarks are below, and video can be found here.

“Over the weekend, Iran dramatically escalated its twilight war against Israel and the west.”

“Iran’s failure to devastate Israel was not just a stroke of good luck; it was the direct result of Israel’s strong defense.”

“On Saturday, President Biden quickly condemned Iran’s attack.”

“But despite that encouraging and entirely appropriate statement, media reports indicate that President Biden’s support may not be as resolute as those words indicate.”

“By attaching conditions to America’s commitment, President Biden has undermined deterrence. He has shown that his administration is more concerned about placating the Supreme Leader than in protecting Israel.”

“Given the President’s tepid response, Congress needs to take action soon to provide Israel with the military aid it needs to defend its sovereignty.”

“It was last November – less than a month after the October 7 attack – that the House actually passed a $14 billion aid bill for Israel.”

“But regrettably, the Majority Leader refused to even put that bill on the Senate floor.”

“We need to take action as soon as possible to provide Israel with the material support it needs to defend its democracy and not place handcuffs on their ability to establish deterrence against the Iranian regime.”