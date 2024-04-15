Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Monday, April 15, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, April 15 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

April 15, 2024

Convened at 12 NOON

Adjourned at 4:22 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Ecker.

The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the memory of

law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 346     Appropriations

HR 387     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 389     Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HR 390     Health

HR 391     Education

HR 392     Health

HR 393     Children And Youth

HR 394     Judiciary

HR 395     Health

HR 396     Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

 

HB 2206   Judiciary

HB 2207   Labor And Industry

HB 2208   Health

HB 2209   Game And Fisheries

HB 2211   Insurance

HB 2212   Liquor Control

HB 2213   Professional Licensure

HB 2214   Judiciary

HB 2215   Insurance

 

SB 831      Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

SB 975      Judiciary

SB 1018    Judiciary

SB 1127    Judiciary

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 105        To Approprations

HB 254        To Appropriations

HB 1220      To Appropriations

HB 1472      To Appropriations

HB 1903      To Appropriations

 

SB 979         To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 346        From Approrations Re-Reported as Committed

HR 369        From Professional Licensure as Committed

HR 380        From Transportation as Committed

HR 277        From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HR 381        From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

 

HB 1573      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1730      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1799      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1853      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2119      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2200      From Professional Licensure as Committed

HB 2161      From Transportation as Committed

HB 2203      From Transportation as Committed

HB 1463      From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

 

SB 709         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 538

HB 1166

HB 1633

HB 2161

 

SB 945

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 332

A Resolution recognizing the week of April 21 through 27, 2024, as "National Crime Victims' Rights Week" in Pennsylvania to recognize the rights of crime victims and survivors, along with those professionals who provide important services to victims of crime.       

200-1

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, April 16, 2024  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

