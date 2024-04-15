Daily Session Report for Monday, April 15, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, April 15 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

April 15, 2024

Convened at 12 NOON

Adjourned at 4:22 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Ecker.

The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the memory of

law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 346 Appropriations

HR 387 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 389 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HR 390 Health

HR 391 Education

HR 392 Health

HR 393 Children And Youth

HR 394 Judiciary

HR 395 Health

HR 396 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HB 2206 Judiciary

HB 2207 Labor And Industry

HB 2208 Health

HB 2209 Game And Fisheries

HB 2211 Insurance

HB 2212 Liquor Control

HB 2213 Professional Licensure

HB 2214 Judiciary

HB 2215 Insurance

SB 831 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

SB 975 Judiciary

SB 1018 Judiciary

SB 1127 Judiciary

Bills Recommitted

HB 105 To Approprations

HB 254 To Appropriations

HB 1220 To Appropriations

HB 1472 To Appropriations

HB 1903 To Appropriations

SB 979 To Appropriations

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 346 From Approrations Re-Reported as Committed

HR 369 From Professional Licensure as Committed

HR 380 From Transportation as Committed

HR 277 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HR 381 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HB 1573 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1730 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1799 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1853 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2119 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2200 From Professional Licensure as Committed

HB 2161 From Transportation as Committed

HB 2203 From Transportation as Committed

HB 1463 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

SB 709 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 538

HB 1166

HB 1633

HB 2161

SB 945

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 332 A Resolution recognizing the week of April 21 through 27, 2024, as "National Crime Victims' Rights Week" in Pennsylvania to recognize the rights of crime victims and survivors, along with those professionals who provide important services to victims of crime. 200-1

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.