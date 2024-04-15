Daily Session Report for Monday, April 15, 2024
PENNSYLVANIA, April 15 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
April 15, 2024
Convened at 12 NOON
Adjourned at 4:22 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Ecker.
The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the memory of
law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 346 Appropriations
HR 387 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 389 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HR 390 Health
HR 391 Education
HR 392 Health
HR 393 Children And Youth
HR 394 Judiciary
HR 395 Health
HR 396 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development
HB 2206 Judiciary
HB 2207 Labor And Industry
HB 2208 Health
HB 2209 Game And Fisheries
HB 2211 Insurance
HB 2212 Liquor Control
HB 2213 Professional Licensure
HB 2214 Judiciary
HB 2215 Insurance
SB 831 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
SB 975 Judiciary
SB 1018 Judiciary
SB 1127 Judiciary
Bills Recommitted
HB 105 To Approprations
HB 254 To Appropriations
HB 1220 To Appropriations
HB 1472 To Appropriations
HB 1903 To Appropriations
SB 979 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 346 From Approrations Re-Reported as Committed
HR 369 From Professional Licensure as Committed
HR 380 From Transportation as Committed
HR 277 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HR 381 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HB 1573 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1730 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1799 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1853 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2119 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2200 From Professional Licensure as Committed
HB 2161 From Transportation as Committed
HB 2203 From Transportation as Committed
HB 1463 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended
SB 709 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 538
HB 1166
HB 1633
HB 2161
SB 945
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution recognizing the week of April 21 through 27, 2024, as "National Crime Victims' Rights Week" in Pennsylvania to recognize the rights of crime victims and survivors, along with those professionals who provide important services to victims of crime.
|
200-1
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.