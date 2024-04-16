Submit Release
Annual report 2022–2023 — UNAIDS Technical Support Mechanism

The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) Technical Support Mechanism (TSM) was established in 2018 and is mainly funded by the United States Government through an agreement with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The TSM assists countries in consolidating and focusing their HIV responses to deliver effective programming, strengthening Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria (Global Fund) grants, and supporting implementation and sustainability. This Annual Report provides an overview of the achievements of the TSM for the reporting period 1 October 2022 to 30 September 2023.

