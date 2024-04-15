Governor Hochul Announces FY 2025 State Budget Agreement

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a conceptual agreement with legislative leaders on key priorities in the Fiscal Year 2025 New York State Budget.

“I promised to fight the right fights for New Yorkers, deliver common sense solutions, and tackle the thorny issues that others might ignore, and that's exactly what we’ve done,” Governor Hochul said. “We’re delivering on a common-sense agenda: fighting crime, fixing our mental health system, and building more housing so people can finally afford to live in New York.”

Highlights of the budget include:

Securing a historic agreement to address New York’s housing crisis by creating a new 485x tax incentive for affordable housing; extending the 421a incentive for projects already in the pipeline; making it easier to convert unused office space into affordable housing; eliminating outdated density caps in New York City; unlocking the potential of units that have been vacant since 2019; establishing a new law to protect tenants from price gouging.

With a conceptual agreement in place, the legislative houses are expected to pass bills that will enact these priorities. Based on a preliminary assessment of the negotiated changes to the Executive proposal, the total budget for FY 2025 is currently estimated at $237 billion. The FY 2025 budget does not raise income or statewide business taxes and maintains state reserves at the gold standard of 15 percent for a “rainy day.”