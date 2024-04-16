Decaturville Welcomes 2 Coots Ranch, Farm-to-Table Fun for Local Families

farm fresh food

2 Coots Ranch, a friendly farm run by a veteran family, has officially opened its doors, offering a chance to experience farm-fresh food and have some fun.

As a veteran family, we're proud to open 2 Coots Ranch and offer a place for folks to experience farm-fresh food, have some down-home fun, and create lasting memories.”
— Phil Senff

DECATURVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2 Coots Ranch, a brand-new haven for families seeking farm-to-table freshness and authentic experiences, has officially opened its doors in Decaturville. This exciting addition, led by a dedicated veteran family, promises to become a cornerstone of the community, offering residents a chance to reconnect with their food source and create lasting memories.

2 Coots Ranch transcends the typical farm stand. Here, families embark on an educational journey, learning firsthand where their food comes from. Meet the happy cows, chickens, and turkeys who call the ranch home – their well-being is paramount, resulting in the exceptional quality and flavor found in every bite.

There's something for everyone at 2 Coots Ranch! Indulge in:

Moo-vellous Meats: Fire up the grill with confidence, knowing you're serving high-quality, grass-fed beef that's perfect for backyard barbecues or wholesome family dinners.

Cackling Good Eggs: Start the day right with sunshine on a plate! 2 Coots Ranch's happy hens lay eggs bursting with flavor and essential nutrients.

Poultry Perfection: From roasting chickens to Thanksgiving turkeys, their selection promises to elevate any family feast.

Farmtastic Fun on Merchandise: Show your support for local agriculture in style. Sport their fun collection of t-shirts, hats, and other farm-fresh goodies.

2 Coots Ranch invites Decaturville to ditch the impersonal, mass-produced options offered by big grocery chains. "Are you tired of the same old, same old?" asks ranch owner Phil Senff. "Come on down to 2 Coots Ranch and see what all the clucking is about! Experience the difference that farm-fresh, locally raised food can make for you and your family."

By choosing 2 Coots Ranch, residents not only get incredible food but also support a veteran-owned business dedicated to giving back to Decaturville. It's a win-win for everyone.

