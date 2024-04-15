Results Driven Marketing Celebrates 11 Years of Digital Marketing Success in Mount Pleasant, SC

Celebrate 11 years of success with RDM! This leading digital marketing agency offers strategies for businesses to achieve their marketing goals.

We are so proud of the journey we’ve shared with our clients over the past 11 years. Our commitment to building strong relationships and exceeding expectations has been the cornerstone of our success.” — Janeene High

MOUNT PLEASANT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Results Driven Marketing (RDM), a leading digital marketing agency based in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, is thrilled to announce its 11th anniversary on Saturday, April 13th, 2024. For over a decade, RDM has been a trusted partner for businesses of all sizes, helping them achieve their marketing goals through innovative and results-driven strategies.

A Legacy of Client Success and Award-Winning Leadership

Founded in 2013 by Janeene High, a digital marketing veteran with a passion for client success, RDM has consistently delivered exceptional results. Janeene's leadership was recently recognized when CIO Bulletin named her one of the five best women entrepreneurs to watch in 2023.

A Dynamic Duo: High and Bannan Lead the Way

Janeene High brings a wealth of experience and a strategic approach to digital marketing. Her leadership, coupled with the extensive marketing and consulting expertise of Mike Bannan, RDM’s ambassador, has fostered a winning combination for the agency.

“Mike’s 30 years of experience have been instrumental in guiding our clients towards achieving their marketing goals,” says High. “We create a powerful team dedicated to exceeding client expectations."

RDM looks to the future with excitement, continually evolving its services to stay ahead of the ever-changing digital marketing landscape. The agency remains committed to providing clients with cutting-edge solutions and a personalized approach to digital marketing success.

About Results Driven Marketing

Results Driven Marketing (RDM) is a full-service digital marketing agency based in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. The agency offers comprehensive services to help businesses achieve their marketing goals, including search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, social media marketing, content marketing, and web analytics. RDM is committed to building strong client relationships and delivering exceptional results.