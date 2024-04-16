TCA Venture Group and Pegasus Angel Accelerator Announce Collaborative Agreement
IRVINE AND SANTA MONICA, CALIF., USA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TCA Venture Group (TCA VG) and Pegasus Angel Accelerator (Pegasus) today announced that Pegasus will co-brand with TCA VG and become a member of the TCA Venture Group through a collaborative agreement that benefits both investors and entrepreneurs.
For TCA VG investors, it provides another pathway to better deal flow with a focus on early-stage deals and pre-seed companies. Pegasus will provide tools, resources and mentorship, some of which will come from accredited investors across TCA VG’s six networks with more than 400 investors.
For startups, the collaboration provides an opportunity for mentorship, expertise, and funding from Pegasus, and offers a path forward for funding from TCA VG. These opportunities will better prepare companies for seed and successive equity round consideration with TCA VG in a streamlined due diligence process.
Lucas J. Pols, managing partner of Pegasus, has a long history with TCA - Los Angeles, and served as the network’s president from 2021 – 2023. “I have a strong understanding what TCA VG members look for in a startup, and believe that our accelerator is a powerful addition to provide brilliant early-stage companies with the mentoring, education, and early funding required to accelerate growth. Our collaboration with TCA VG gives entrepreneurs a better chance of success, and gives TCA VG members an opportunity to reap significant rewards by having first-view access to high potential companies.”
“The agreement with Pegasus is a part of our strategy to engage with select incubators and accelerators to provide comprehensive support to young companies with a diverse set of advisors and connections, in addition to early capital infusion,” said Dr. Digvijay “Sunny” Singh, TCA VG chair. “The collaboration also aligns with our vision to optimize deal flow for our members, while exploring new integrated avenues to support TCA VG’s goal: to be the best place for entrepreneurs to get capital and the best option for accredited investors to achieve significant returns.”
For more information about TCA Venture Group, visit https://tcaventuregroup.com.
For more information about Pegasus Angel Accelerator, visit https://www.pegasusangelaccelerator.com.
About TCA Venture Group:
Founded as Tech Coast Angels in 1997, Tech Coast Angels Venture Group (TCA VG) has invested approximately $280 million in more than 544 companies, attracting an additional $2.2 billion in capital. With 400+ accredited investors in TCA-LA, TCA-OC, TCA-Inland Empire, Pasadena Angels, MEDA Angels and TCA Southeast, TCA VG is a key seed and early-stage funding source. Its members, including founders and business leaders, deliver more than capital — providing counsel, mentorship, and access to extensive networks. Connect with TCA VG on its website, X/Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
About Pegasus Angel Accelerator:
Pegasus Angel Accelerator: Empowering Dreams, Elevating Futures. With a dynamic network of seasoned investors and mentors, Pegasus Angel Accelerator offers not only financial backing but also unparalleled guidance and resources to propel startups forward. Through customized objectives, strategic advisory boards, and a comprehensive curriculum, it empowers early-stage ventures to navigate the challenges of growth and scale. Connect with Pegasus Angel Accelerator on its website, LinkedIn, Instagram, and TikTok.
###
Kimber Smith
Smith Fidler/Colures for TCA Venture Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok
Other