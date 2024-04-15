New Agreement Reached by Provincial and Federal Governments Enabling Highway 413 to Proceed a Win for All Ontarians

Vaughan, ON, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) welcomes news of the new agreement reached by the Government of Ontario and Government of Canada that enables Highway 413 to finally move forward. Today’s Memorandum of Understanding between the two governments, paves the way for Highway 413 construction to continue to proceed, while maintaining robust and comprehensive environmental protections.

“The advancement of Highway 413 marks a significant victory for GTA residents, promising not only reduced commuting times, but also enhanced quality of life and bolstered economic growth,” said Nadia Todorova, Executive Director of RCCAO. “Highway 413 will enhance connectivity between communities, create new jobs, and promote more transportation options for commuters and businesses in this rapidly growing region.”

RCCAO has been a leading advocate for the construction of Highway 413 and other critical transportation infrastructure projects. RCCAO’s commissioned polling, starting in 2021, has consistently revealed strong support for building Highway 413, the Bradford Bypass and the construction of new roads and highways across the province.

As Ontario’s economy and population grows, demand will increase on all infrastructure, from transit, highways, roads, bridges, water and wastewater to housing.

RCCAO welcomes the Government of Ontario’s continued efforts to confront these issues with focussed investments in critical infrastructure that will set the stage for a prosperous and sustainable future for all Ontarians.

RCCAO Executive Director Nadia Todorova is available for interviews.

Background on RCCAO: The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) is a labour-management construction alliance. Since its formation in 2005, RCCAO has been a leading industry advocate for infrastructure investment. It has commissioned 61 independent, solutions-based research reports to help inform decision makers.

Dominic Stewart Conaptus Ltd. 416.639.6090 media@conaptus.com