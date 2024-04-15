Business Awards UK Announces Winners and Finalists of 2024 Food Industry Awards
Business Awards UK proudly reveals the champions and contenders of the 2024 Food Industry Awards, recognizing excellence and innovation within the UK's food sector.
HALIFAX, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Business Awards UK is delighted to announce the winners and finalists of the 2024 Food Industry Awards, honouring outstanding contributions to the food sector through innovation, commitment, and excellence. This year's awards shine a light on the exceptional efforts and dedication of businesses and individuals who are elevating standards for quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction across the UK's food landscape.
Business Awards UK 2024 Food Industry Awards Winners
- The Kings Head Holmbury St. Mary - Rising Star Award
- The Treehouse at The Alnwick Garden - Sustainability Excellence Award
- Nyammings Catering - Best Lone Wolf Catering Company
- Centric Software - Excellence in Food Technology
- Pirouni - Exceptional Customer Satisfaction
- Lazzeez Restaurant - Best New Restaurant
- Unique Norfolk Venues – UNV Kitchen - Best Food Retailer
- La Maison Mobile BBQ & Catering Services - Best Catering Services
- Paolo’s Italian Kitchen - Best Family Business
- Macintosh Foodservice Solutions - Outstanding Contribution to the Food Industry
- Rosette Event Catering - Best Mobile Catering
- Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust - Innovative Food Product, Best Health and Nutrition Product
- The Anchor - Excellence in Food Service
Business Awards UK 2024 Food Industry Awards Finalists
- Gully Wrapz - Best Food Retailer Finalist
- Vita Bella (Essex) - Exceptional Customer Satisfaction Finalist
- Field Doctor - Best Health and Nutrition Product Finalist, Innovative Food Product Finalist
- Cater Me Tasty - Best Mobile Catering Finalist
- Reeka Events - Best Catering Services Finalist, Rising Star Award Finalist
- Rosmarino Restaurants - Best Family Business Finalist
- Unique Norfolk Venues – UNV Kitchen - Outstanding Contribution to the Food Industry Finalist
- Warrens Restaurant & Bar - Best New Restaurant Finalist, Best Food Retailer Finalist
- Alamins Kitchen - Excellence in Food Service Finalist, Rising Star Award Finalist
- Salters Events - Best Lone Wolf Catering Company Finalist
- The Hook & Hatchet Inn - Excellence in Food Technology Finalist
- Catering For All Occasions - Best Catering Services Finalist
- Roots + Seeds Kitchen Garden - Best Farm to Table Initiative Finalist
- Vicolo - Best New Restaurant Finalist
- ImpactLoop - Sustainability Excellence Finalist, Outstanding Contribution to the Food Industry Finalist
- Macintosh Foodservice Solutions - Sustainability Excellence Finalist
- Tapas catering.uk - Best Mobile Catering Finalist
- Earth Catering - Best Family Business Finalist
- St Michaels Inn - Exceptional Customer Satisfaction Finalist
- Rosette Event Catering - Excellence in Food Service Finalist
- The Duckhouse Pantry - Best Lone Wolf Catering Company Finalist
The 2024 Food Industry Awards spotlight the innovative strides and commitment of the sector towards crafting memorable culinary experiences, pushing the boundaries of taste and service, and championing sustainability. These accolades underscore a significant move towards a more sustainable, technologically advanced, and customer-centric food future.
From the embrace of farm-to-table initiatives that bolster local economies to the application of cutting-edge technology in food production and service, each advancement contributes to the enrichment of the UK's culinary landscape.
This year's awards also highlight the crucial role of exceptional customer service in the food industry, celebrating businesses that go above and beyond to ensure customer delight and loyalty. Furthermore, the recognition of sustainable practices across the winners and finalists emphasises the industry's responsibility towards environmental stewardship.
As the food industry continues to evolve amidst rapid technological change and growing sustainability concerns, the 2024 Food Industry Awards winners and finalists exemplify the sector's dedication to surpassing expectations. It is our hope that these awards inspire further innovation, excellence, and a commitment to sustainability within the food industry.
For more details on the 2024 Food Industry Awards and to explore the achievements of this year's esteemed winners and finalists, please reach out to Business Awards UK.
Company Details:
Organization: Business Awards UK
Contact Person: Mark Byrne, Director
Email: mark@business-awards.uk
Website: https://business-awards.uk
Contact Number: +441422 771042
Country: United Kingdom
City: HALIFAX
The information provided does not constitute endorsement of any activities or claims mentioned in the press release. Neither KISS PR, nor its distribution partners, are responsible for the validity or accuracy of the information provided. Decisions based on the content of the press release are at the reader's own risk. For further inquiries about the company or the content issued, please contact the source company directly. Details about the source company are included in the press release.