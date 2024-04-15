ARCpoint Labs of Hebron Under New Ownership, Expands Access to Comprehensive Testing and Wellness Solutions

ARCpoint Labs of Hebron, TX has new ownership under Mark Miller. They offer over 10,000 tests to help you make informed health decisions.

Our community deserves convenient access to high-quality testing solutions, and I am committed to expanding our offerings to include the latest advancements in health and wellness testing. ” — Mark Miller

HEBRON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARCpoint Labs of Hebron, TX, a leading provider of comprehensive testing and wellness solutions, is pleased to announce new ownership under Mark Miller. Committed to empowering individuals, businesses, and communities with the information needed to make informed decisions about their health and future, ARCpoint Labs offers over 10,000 clinical tests and wellness options.

Under Mark Miller's leadership, ARCpoint Labs of Hebron will continue to deliver a wide range of essential services, including:

DNA Testing: Providing various DNA testing solutions, including paternity testing, ancestry testing, immigration DNA testing, and non-invasive prenatal testing, to give individuals the information they need about their heritage and family health.

Drug Testing: Offering a menu of drug testing options (hair, saliva, urine, nail) to meet the needs of employers, individuals seeking pre-employment screening, or those in court-ordered programs.

Employment Background Checks: Providing a comprehensive background check service to empower businesses to make informed hiring decisions.

Prenatal and Sneak Peek Early Gender DNA Testing: Offering traditional prenatal testing options and innovative solutions like Sneak Peek Early Gender DNA testing to give families valuable information throughout pregnancy.

Infidelity and Parentage Testing: Providing confidential testing services for individuals seeking clarity about relationships.

Blood Draws and Blood Tests: Offering a variety of blood tests for a wide range of health concerns, with on-site blood draws performed by qualified technicians.

ARCpoint Labs of Hebron goes beyond simply offering tests. Their team is dedicated to providing guidance and support throughout the testing process, ensuring clients understand their options and receive clear and timely results.

About ARCpoint Labs of Hebron

ARCpoint Labs of Hebron is a leading provider of comprehensive testing and wellness solutions, empowering individuals, businesses, and communities with the information they need to make informed decisions. With over 10,000 clinical tests and wellness options available, ARCpoint Labs offers a convenient and reliable resource for a wide range of needs. Visit us at 4100 Fairway Ct. Suite 100, Carrollton, TX 75010, or call (469) 6130-4008 to learn more.