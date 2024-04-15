NYS Thruway Authority Executive Director Announced

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the confirmation of New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare by the Senate.

“Frank Hoare has been keeping millions of New Yorkers moving on the Thruway since his first day on the job,” Governor Hochul said. “From working alongside state and local partners battling historic storms, to investing millions of toll dollars into revitalizing our infrastructure, he has demonstrated a strong commitment to keeping New Yorkers safe. I am confident he will continue to be an exemplary leader for the Thruway Authority.”

Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “As a lifelong New Yorker born and raised in Washington Heights to immigrant parents, it is a true honor to be nominated by Governor Hochul and confirmed by the Senate to serve as the Executive Director of the NYS Thruway Authority. I am humbled to be nominated to lead the almost 1,800 professional and hard-working employees of the Thruway Authority, and I am grateful for this opportunity to continue to proudly serve the State of New York.”

Executive Director Hoare’s career has included both state government service and private practice. He is also a Veteran who served as a Judge Advocate in the U.S. Army Reserves for 28 years. Governor Hochul recommended Mr. Hoare who was approved by the Thruway Authority Board of Directors as Acting Executive Director in September 2023. Mr. Hoare served as Interim Executive Director from December 2022 through September 2023. Prior to this, Mr. Hoare served as General Counsel of Authority from 2020 to 2022.

Executive Director Hoare began his career in state government in 1997 serving as the Counsel to the Chair of the Assembly Ways and Means Committee. He has also served in the New York Attorney General’s Office, the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, the Executive Chamber and Division of Military and Naval Affairs. His 28 years of military service includes both active and reserve duty including four overseas deployments.

Mr. Hoare earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University at Albany and his Juris Doctor from Albany Law School.