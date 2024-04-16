Redfynd Launches Rewards Program to Incentivize Online Shopping Through the Platform
Redfynd Launches Rewards Program that incentivizes purchases through the platform for Fashion and Beauty Online Shoppers in IndiaBANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By 2024, India is projected to host 300 million online shoppers, with 80% actively seeking the best deals to save money on shopping. This trend accelerated the growth for several shopping related startups including Redfynd. Redfynd is a product search and discovery platform and has recently launched a rewards program that allows users to earn cashback on every valid purchase.
India has witnessed the success of several deal-sharing and cashback platforms, including CashKaro, DesiDime, and CouponDunia, in the last few years. Despite these deal-sharing platforms serving as intermediaries, finding the best deals and prices in the crowded Indian ecommerce landscape—with numerous platforms and online stores vying for consumer attention through sales and constantly fluctuating product prices—can actually be quite difficult. This is what Redfynd solves for Indian shoppers; it simplifies the process of finding products and the best deals, and incentivizes purchases through the platform. That’s what sets Redfynd apart as a unique and one-of-a-kind solution in the Indian ecommerce market.
How cashback websites works in India
In a market driven by price wars and discount hunting, most deal-sharing platforms primarily acquire users by listing extensive discounts and cashback offers. Dedicated cashback sites like CashKaro and CouponDunia list offers from various e-commerce stores. To avail themselves of these offers, users need to log onto the cashback site and select any offers they prefer. The site will then redirect users to the retailer’s website, where they can complete their purchases. Cashback sites are compensated by online retailers for every sale they drive to them. When users shop on any of the partner websites through their CashKaro or a similar account, they will receive the commission and pay users a portion of that amount as cashback. This is the basic operating structure of most cashback and deal-sharing platforms.
What Makes Redfynd Different From Dedicated Deals Websites
These traditional coupons and cashback platforms often miss addressing the real challenges shoppers face, such as not being able to find a specific product or compare its price and size across different sites. While they offer cashback, this benefit comes after the purchase and doesn't help with the actual shopping process or in making smarter choices. These platforms often neglect the user experience, particularly in product discovery and personalization. Redfynd fills this gap by not only providing monetary incentives but also by significantly improving how users find the right products and deals online. Beyond these, Redfynd offers several innovative features like: real-time price comparison, advanced personalization, several search features including image search, url search and refine for easy product discovery.
How Users Can Take Advantage of Redfynd Rewards Program
Joining Redfynd Rewards is a seamless and user-friendly process. For shoppers who are eager to enhance their online purchasing experience with cashback rewards, here's a concise guide on how to get started:
1. Register on Redfynd: Start by creating an account on Redfynd’s website. This registration automatically enrolls users in the Redfynd Rewards program.
2. Discover and Shop: Users can browse through over 6 million+ products at Redfynd, from more than 100 top stores including Myntra, AJIO, and Nykaa. Users can Shop as they normally would. The platform helps users find the best products at the best prices that meet their preferences. To complete a purchase, users are seamlessly redirected to the respective online store.
3. Enjoy Cashback: After completing a purchase, the cashback will be credited to the Redfynd account. This can be withdrawn according to the program's terms and conditions.
By following these steps, users can effortlessly integrate Redfynd Rewards into their shopping routine, making every purchase more valuable.
